The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners last week adopted a resolution declaring March 12 to be Girl Scout Day in the town.
“Girls say that Girl Scouts support their mental health and is an accepting, safe space where they feel free to be themselves and where leaders and other girls are sources of support during difficult times,” said Mayor Robbie Farrell, reading from the resolution. “Especially in the time of COVID-19, Girl Scouts plays an indispensable role in engaging girls in after school and out-of-school programming and experiences that expand their world and allow them to tap into their inner innovator, change maker and leader.”
The resolution goes on to state that 34 girls in Aberdeen are served by Girl Scouts of the USA.
Aberdeen is the second major Moore County municipality to adopt a resolution in support of Girl Scouts in recent weeks. A similar resolution was approved on Feb. 21 by commissioners in Carthage, which is home to over 60 scouts.
“At a time when civics education is missing from many schools, Girl Scouts engages girls of all grade levels in civics programming that deepens their understanding of democracy and government, prepares them for a lifetime of civic engagement and motivates them to take action on issues that are important to them,” Carthage Mayor Jimmy Chalfinch read from the town’s resolution, which also declared March 12 to be Girl Scout Day.
The date coincides with the 110th anniversary of the founding of Girl Scouts of the USA.
