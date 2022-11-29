State Rep. Jamie Boles on Monday presented a North Carolina Association of Rescue and EMS flag in honor of David A. Williamson, who passed away on Oct. 28. Williamson served Aberdeen for more than 40 years.
His wife of 52 years, Joyce Corder Williamson, and their daughter Elizabeth Perkins received the flag.
“David was not always easy to get along with, but he had a heart of gold,” Boles said. “David was one of the first hires when they started the paramedic and EMS program throughout the county, and he was assigned an old Ford station wagon here in Aberdeen and ran calls,” said Boles, an Aberdeen native.
Williamson was a prominent and long-standing member of the Aberdeen Rescue Squad and fire department. Boles remembers working with him on the Rescue Squad when he first joined at 15 years old.
Fire Chief Phillip Richardson echoed the sentiments of Boles and recalled Williamson trying to teach him what to do when he was “running around as a youngin’.” He, on behalf of the fire department, presented another flag featuring Williamson's name.
“With the passing of David, there are some big shoes to be filled not only with the fire department and rescue squad, but a lot of people don't know how important he was to Boy Scouts in this area, not only Moore County but the surrounding counties,” Mayor Robbie Farrell said. “He was a great guy, and everybody misses him, and I don't know how we are going to fill those shoes.”
Williamson became an Eagle Scout in 1967 and continued to work with the Boy Scouts.
He was the recipient of the Silver Beaver Award, District Award of Merit, Vigil Honor Order of the Arrow and Key 3 Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.