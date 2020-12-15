During its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners named fire marshal Richard Saunders the town’s Employee of the Year.
Paul Sabiston, the town manager, said the annual award is presented to an employee with a “commendable personnel record” who “performs their current job duties above expectation,” among other criteria. Saunders, who began working for the town as a firefighter in 2007, will receive a $300 prize and two days of additional vacation time.
“I want to thank the town for having me here and giving me this great honor,” Saunders said. “It’s been a great place to work for a decade-plus and I love it.”
Eleven employees were nominated for this year’s award. The winner was determined by a committee that included volunteers from the community, according to Sabiston.
“The Town of Aberdeen has so many great employees and it’s tough trying to narrow it down to one,” Mayor Robbie Farrell said. “This is a wonderful place to live and we’re thankful for all those that work for the Town of Aberdeen.”
Following the presentation, several newly promoted members of the Aberdeen Police Department were sworn in. Deputy Chief Craig Armstrong, Capt. Brian Chavis, Lt. Jesse Smith and Sgt. Drew Schofield all took the Oath of Office during Monday’s meeting.
“The men and women of the Aberdeen Police Department, every one of them, are outstanding and we’re lucky to have them in the climate we live in today,” Farrell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.