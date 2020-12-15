Aberdeen Fire Marshal Richard Saunders

Aberdeen Fire Marshal Richard Saunders is flanked by town commissioners after being named Employee of the Year on Dec. 14, 2020.

 Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

During its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners named fire marshal Richard Saunders the town’s Employee of the Year.

Paul Sabiston, the town manager, said the annual award is presented to an employee with a “commendable personnel record” who “performs their current job duties above expectation,” among other criteria. Saunders, who began working for the town as a firefighter in 2007, will receive a $300 prize and two days of additional vacation time.

“I want to thank the town for having me here and giving me this great honor,” Saunders said. “It’s been a great place to work for a decade-plus and I love it.”

Eleven employees were nominated for this year’s award. The winner was determined by a committee that included volunteers from the community, according to Sabiston.

“The Town of Aberdeen has so many great employees and it’s tough trying to narrow it down to one,” Mayor Robbie Farrell said. “This is a wonderful place to live and we’re thankful for all those that work for the Town of Aberdeen.”

Following the presentation, several newly promoted members of the Aberdeen Police Department were sworn in. Deputy Chief Craig Armstrong, Capt. Brian Chavis, Lt. Jesse Smith and Sgt. Drew Schofield all took the Oath of Office during Monday’s meeting.

“The men and women of the Aberdeen Police Department, every one of them, are outstanding and we’re lucky to have them in the climate we live in today,” Farrell said.

Aberdeen Police promotions 01.jpg

Deputy Police Chief Craig Armstrong takes the Oath of Office on Dec. 14, 2020. 
Aberdeen Police promotions 03.jpg

Capt. Brian Chavis takes the Oath of Office on Dec. 14, 2020.
Aberdeen Police promotions 04.jpg

Lt. Jessie Smith takes the Oath of Office on Dec. 14, 2020.
Aberdeen Police promotions 05.jpg

Sgt. Drew Schofield takes the Oath of Office on Dec. 14, 2020.

