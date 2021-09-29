Aberdeen Exterminating has undergone a seamless transition to new ownership this summer following its merger with Rentokil North America, a global pest management company.
“The timing was good,” said Art Parker, who took over the business from his father in the 1970s. “It was a family decision. We looked at all of our options and decided this was the best option for a number of reasons.”
Day-to-day operating and all hiring decisions will continue to be made by Alan Parker, Art’s son, in the role of general manager. Aberdeen Exterminating’s 30-person workforce of service technicians and office staff also retained their jobs plus a more robust benefits package as part of the deal. Art and his wife, Ann, plan to retire in November.
“We have invested a lot in this community and our business. We have always considered ourselves more service oriented than sales oriented,” Parker said. “We weren’t searching for the most money. Yes, that was a consideration but we wanted to find a company that we thought would be a good fit for the community.”
Rentokil operates in more than 60 countries. The acquisition of Aberdeen Exterminating will expand its North American division’s footprint from the Raleigh and Sanford areas into Moore County and the Sandhills.
“We are still a local company, that is what is important to us. It’s been a good transition and we don’t want our customers to worry. From the outside world, there is no discernible change. There is still a Parker presence, if you will,” he said, noting they are actively hiring more service technicians to meet customer demand.
Aberdeen Exterminating is located in the historic Bryant House, located at 214 N. Poplar Street in downtown Aberdeen. Find them online at www.aberdeenexterminating.com or call (910) 944-2474.
