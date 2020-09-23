Art Parker has a passion for his hometown. A native and lifelong resident of Aberdeen, he has used his small business as a way to add to the history and charm of the downtown area.
The second generation owner of Aberdeen Exterminating recently finished a top-to-bottom restoration of the Bryant House, the second property in the National Historic District that he’s saved from the slow ruin of neglect.
Built in 1913 for Julia Thagard Bryant in the Southern Neo-Classical Revival style, the house on North Poplar Street features a Tuscan portico, a shingle hip roof and pedimented dormer, and one and two-story wings. It was converted to a tourist home in the early 1930’s, and the brick veneer was added in the 1950’s.
Previous owners had attempted to operate the historic property as a bed-and-breakfast in the mid-to-late-2000’s without much success.
Prior to Parker purchasing it from the bank four years ago, it had sat vacant for some time.
The renovation was extensive and touched every part of the house. Work stretched from updating electrical and plumbing to refurbishing the original wood floors for Parker’s new office, which overlooks the manicured front lawn.
“We like things to look nice and we see value in these old buildings,” Parker said. “Hopefully when people see and appreciate it, that also puts a favorable light on our business as well.”
Aberdeen Exterminating was founded by Parker’s father in 1960 as a one-man operation. Since Parker assumed the reins in the mid-1970s, the company has grown to a staff of 30, including 23 field technicians.
“The community has been good to us,” he said. “We see this as a little payback.”
Parker and his wife, Ann, have plenty of experience when it comes to reno projects. The couple live in a 100-year old house on Page Hill, which is another historic neighborhood that overlooks downtown Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Exterminating’s previous location just one block south -- now serving as the Aberdeen Police Department’s temporary headquarters -- was another passion project.
“When we bought the downtown building, it was about to be condemned. But it was a good location and I hated to see it torn down,” Parker said. “That renovation took a couple years to get through.”
But it wasn’t too long before he realized the business needed more space. The other historic house is about 3,500 square feet compared to the more spacious Bryant House, which is around 5,500 square feet. The property also includes a stand-alone garage with an apartment and a smaller cottage house to the rear.
There are a few loose ends on the Bryant House restoration project that need to be wrapped up, but the bulk of the work is done.
“We got into a bit of a jam because Aberdeen Police needed a place to move while their new building is under construction,” Parker said. “We were literally moving out the back door while they were moving in the front door.”
“It got down to crunch time,” he added with a smile. “But being a native of Aberdeen, I have an affection for downtown. Hopefully everyone is satisfied with what we’ve done.”
Aberdeen Exterminating is located at 214 N. Poplar Street in Aberdeen. Find them online at www.aberdeenexterminating.com or call (910) 944-2474.
