The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners on Monday heard a proposal for a permanent monument dedicated to women who have served in the military.
James Williamson, a member of Troop 800 of the Boy Scouts of America, brought the idea to the commissioners as part of his Eagle Scout service project. He and his mother had discussed the logistics of the project with town staff before the meeting.
“I chose to create a women veterans monument to honor all those who have served, especially those like my mom, grandma and aunts,” Williamson said.
Plans presented to the commissioners call for a 4-foot-tall, concrete monument with flags honoring women from all branches of the armed forces. The structure will be inscribed with a quote attributed to former first lady Michelle Obama: “Your legacy will be measured in the service of every woman who follows in the trails that you’ve blazed.”
Williamson said the monument would be built with donations from citizens. The donors’ names, he said, would be emblazoned on plaques that form a walkway around the monument.
Mayor Robbie Farrell expressed support for the idea, calling it a “great example of an Eagle Scout project.” However, he and other members of the board voiced concerns about the monument’s proposed location in Aberdeen Lake Park and, specifically, its proximity to the Recreation Station, which is used as a polling place during elections.
“We don’t have any control over the Moore County Board of Elections,” Farrell said. “If they say that’s where people who are running (for office) have to campaign, we have to use the space for that.
"There may be another place we can put this where it would not clash with what we have to deal with every election cycle.”
At the suggestion of planning director Justin Westbrook, the board agreed to allow Williamson to work with the town to find an alternative site for the monument.
