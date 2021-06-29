Aberdeen held a dedication ceremony Monday for a walkway commemorating the more than 100 individuals who have served on the town’s Board of Commissioners since 1892.
Several local dignitaries attended the dedication, which was held in front of the flagpole at Aberdeen Lake Park off U.S. 1. Bricks circling the flagpole are emblazoned with the names of past and present commissioners.
“It is a memorial to those who have spent the time and the effort to serve their fellow Aberdeen citizens,” Mayor Robbie Farrell said during the ceremony. “The people who put this together put their heart and soul into it.”
Farrell himself served as a commissioner before he was first elected mayor in 2013. He had followed in the footsteps of his father, a commissioner who represented the town’s Water and Sewer Department in the 1960s.
“I was in high school, and I didn’t appreciate him being a commissioner because I didn’t know what he did,” Farrell said of his father. “I told my classmates he was in charge of the sewers.”
But Farrell said he eventually learned to respect the “sometimes thankless” role of a town commissioner.
“I don’t think anybody in the audience got rich by being a commissioner,” he said. “If you did, please raise your hand.”
The walkway was spearheaded by commissioner Joe Dannelley, who came up with the concept. The project cost less than $10,000, with most of the money going to the bricks.
“We sometimes think of (being a commissioner) as a thankless job, but really it’s an honor and a privilege to be elected a commissioner in Aberdeen,” said ex-mayor Betsy Mofield, a former commissioner.
Mofield told the crowd that she first won election to the board with only one vote. She became mayor following a recount.
“I was so happy and so privileged to serve the people of Aberdeen,” she said. “I can’t see how you can be a commissioner in Aberdeen and not enjoy what you do. You’re in the best town in the best county in the best state in the nation. What more could you ask for?”
