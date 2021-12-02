Aberdeen and other local residents gathered at the town’s new police station Wednesday for its grand unveiling and open house.
With the exponential growth of the population in the town in the last three decades, the need for a larger police station to house the more than 30 officers and administrators for the police department has been fulfilled.
“We have come a long way here in Aberdeen,” State Rep. and lifelong Aberdeen resident Jamie Boles said. “Who would’ve ever thought Aberdeen would need a larger police or fire or EMS? It’s just great that people are moving here.”
The 18,200-square-foot facility on U.S. 1 is more than twice the size of the old station, which was built for a much smaller community in 1992. The town’s population has grown from fewer than 3,500 people living in Aberdeen at the time to about 9,000 now in the town’s jurisdiction.
First Bank financed the $5.8 million construction loan. At the last town Board of Commissioners’ meeting, Town Manager Paul Sabiston said that the cost of the project is expected to come in approximately $100,000 under budget.
“We have been waiting for this for a number of years,” Mayor Robbie Farrell said. “I want to thank all the police officers, the ones that will work in this building, for being patient. They’ve waited a number of times to get into this building, and we are now getting ready to get into it.”
Town leaders began weighing the options for building a new station on the property back in 2017. Ground was broken in October 2020.
Police Chief Carl Colasacco commended his staff for working in recent days to have the new facility ready for the public eye for the ribbon-cutting event.
On top of housing the day-to-day operations of the police department, the tripled-in-size police station will serve other roles for the town.
“This is going to serve several needs for the community. We will be able to do a lot of training for the department, for the community,” Colasacco said. “We are going to be able to host our own classes for outside agencies to bring them in. As far as community outreach, we are going to have an explorer program, “shop with a cop” and Backpack Pals. These will be done by the officers within the department.”
Racanelli Construction remodeled the older 5,230-square-foot police building for support use, including locker and shower rooms, and a new fitness room that will be available for town staff. Expanded office space and evidence storage are among the new amenities for the upgraded station.
Colasacco said an internet exchange meet-up location with video surveillance will be installed at a later date, along with a full-size bronze statue of a police officer holding hands with a child.
The design of the building allows for the possibility of the station to be expanded on the property as needed, Farrell said.
“Hopefully, this will last more than 25 more years,” Farrell said.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
