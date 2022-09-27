The Aberdeen Town Board of Commissioners on Monday reviewed changes to its development ordinance that would provide clarity around non-conforming density standards in multi-family developments.
In short, the proposed amendment protects current densities in multi-family developments in the case of catastrophic events. The development company Hawthorne Residential Partners asked for the change given the subject’s “gray area” in the law.
Planning and Inspections Director Justin Westbrook presented the change, detailing how density is not protected currently but numerous buildings have non-conforming densities — meaning they have a different density than the standard set in the development ordinance.
In the event of a natural disaster and depending on the level of damage, rebuilding would be limited to the current standard, which in most cases has a density set lower than the actual density. Given this, if an apartment complex burned down and it had more units than the standard allows, the previous number of units could not be rebuilt.
Westbrook made it clear that this amendment would only be enacted if a fire, hurricane, flood or other disaster caused catastrophic loss.
“Only acts of God,” Westbrook said.
Bob Koontz, of the local land planning business Koontz Jones Design, noted that multi-family developments are a large investment for owners and the town. Even though Hawthorne requested the change — given new ownership and reviewing title insurance — multiple property owners
are impacted by this law — not just Hawthorne.
Koontz said it’s unlikely a problem would ever arise, but it would be better to address the issue.
The request was previously presented to the planning board, which recommended unanimously that the commissioners reject the request. However, Westbrook speculated that this earlier decision was because the board was unable to ask the applicant questions. With further discussions since then, Westbrook believed the planning board’s concerns have been addressed.
The council, while generally supportive of the proposed amendment, decided to continue the hearing until the planning board is able to review the proposed changes again.
In other business Monday, the town board:
* approved installation of downtown Christmas lights. The proposed display, Commissioner Timothy Helms said, “is absolutely beautiful.”
* approved a budget amendment to accept a 2021 SAFER Grant that provided funds for six additional firefighters for the Fire Department. The added personnel, staff said, can help reduce response times and better manage their number of emergency calls.
* heard a discussion from Westbrook and local Habitat for Humanity executives about the issue of affordable housing in the community. Amie Fraley, executive director for the local Habitat chapter, and Farrah Newman, the chapter’s programs director and general contractor, presented some options for government, private and non-profit organizations to work in partnership to increase housing.
