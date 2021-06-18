The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners is weighing a plan to address traffic issues on North Sycamore Street.
Justin Westbrook, planning director for the town, said his staff has “heard several complaints regarding the business traffic and congestion” on the two-way thoroughfare.
On Tuesday, Westbrook presented the commissioners with a possible remedy based on feedback from residents and local business owners. The recommended plan would allow only southbound traffic on North Sycamore Street between Knight and West Maple streets. It would also limit Knight Street to westbound traffic between North Poplar and North Sycamore streets.
Writing in a memo to the commissioners, Westbrook said the proposal was the “overwhelming favorite” of the three options shared with residents in both an online survey and questionnaire distributed during a recent open-house meeting. Nearly 70 percent of respondents were in favor of the plan.
Westbrook said his department will continue to gather feedback ahead of the board’s meeting on June 28, when the commissioners are expected to vote on the proposal following a public hearing.
This doesn't make any sense to me. The article says westbound and the arrows on the map are eastbound. And southbound, when the arrows on the map are northbound.
