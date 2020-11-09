Aberdeen has become the latest Moore County municipality to call off its annual Christmas parade because of the coronavirus.
The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners voted on Monday to cancel the event. Both the Carthage Board of Commissioners and the Southern Pines Small Business Association decided last month to cancel Christmas parades in those towns.
Writing in a memo shared with commissioners ahead of the meeting, town manager Paul Sabiston said only 15 potential entrants had expressed interest in participating in the parade.
“This is far short of the normal number of entries for our Christmas parade and it will not include any bands from the local high school,” Sabiston wrote. “While a parade probably could be conducted in a safe manner by taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19, the participation rate is so low at this point that the parade would be somewhat lacking.”
Mayor Robbie Farrell said a parade with only 15 entries “wouldn’t be, in my opinion, much of a parade.” He noted that businesses along the parade’s route have struggled during the pandemic.
“To close downtown that close to Christmas when a lot of these stores are trying to make up from being shut down since March for a parade that had 15 entrants — it’s a lot work to close the town down and the parade wouldn’t last 30 minutes, but you’ve still got the town closed down,” Farrell said. “I just think, this is me, as a way to support these businesses, because they have been struggling since March, is that we potentially not have the parade this year and look forward to it next year. That’s my take on it.”
Commissioner Teressa Beavers disagreed, saying she believes the event is typically a boon for local businesses.
“I feel like it brings business into town, or it did for some of the businesses last year,” she said. “But if we don’t have enough people participating, there’s really not a parade if you don’t have enough people that want to come out and be a part of it. So I understand that, but talking with people in my community, they wanted it and they’re excited about it.”
She added that a pair of trick-or-treating events were recently held in the town, along with the ninth annual Downtown Aberdeen Bread Bowl on Saturday.
“We are having, maybe not mass people in town, but we are having people come to town,” Beavers said. “To me, it’s not an excuse to cancel it because we don’t want people in town for not using social distancing.”
Still, Beavers noted that proceeding with the event would require “a lot of organization” on the part of Adam Crocker, director of the Aberdeen Parks and Recreation Department, “for just a few floats and rides.”
The parade, Farrell noted, is the latest in a series of local traditions disrupted by the virus. The Sardine Festival, the Malcolm Blue Festival, the town’s summer concert series and the annual Independence Day fireworks show at Aberdeen Lake Park have all been canceled this year.
“It’s not the normal that we are used to, but maybe the next year will look better,” Farrell said.
The action taken by the board also moves the town’s annual tree-lighting ceremony, live video of which will be streamed online this year, to Nov. 20. Normally held in December, the ceremony was moved to an earlier date to coincide with the planned installation of holiday lights on certain downtown buildings.
During its regular business meeting in October, the board approved a contract with Dasher’s Designs of Pinehurst to string lights around the railroad depot and the rooftops of businesses on Main, South Main, Poplar and Sycamore streets.
The cost of the $16,600 project will be covered in part with money the town had earmarked for events that were canceled because of the coronavirus.
(2) comments
Another victim of Governor Shutdown Cooper’s fear-mongering. This time affecting again Christians. Shameful. When will people stop being afraid?
Wen they all stop caring about other people, I guess.
