The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners is expected to sign off on a $15 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
Paul Sabiston, manager of the town, presented a draft budget to the commissioners during Monday’s board meeting. Taxes would not increase for residents under the proposed financial plan, which earmarks $10.9 million for the town’s general fund and $4.1 million for the water and sewer fund.
“Our projected revenues and projected valuations are good this year,” said Sabiston, adding that the town exceeded $1 billion in projected property valuations for the first time. “That was quite a mark for us to make.”
Aberdeen is expected to receive more than $2.3 million in coronavirus-relief funding through the American Rescue Plan act. That money, Sabiston said, “made things a little bit more manageable this year.”
“We think there’s going to be a pretty wide-open ability to spend these funds on good, solid government projects,” Sabiston said. “I think with these ARP funds available, we really have just a huge opportunity to do some improvements that I think otherwise would be difficult to think about much less to achieve.”
He added: “We have a busy 12 to 18 months ahead of us in considering those projects and hopefully getting as many of those projects done as possible.”
Members of the public are invited to weigh in on the proposed budget during a hearing on May 24.
Aberdeen FY 2021-2022 by Jaymie Baxley on Scribd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.