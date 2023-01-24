Eight new firefighters were recognized during Aberdeen's board meeting on Jan. 23. Funding for six of the new hires came from the Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant, awarded to Aberdeen last fall. (L-R) Allan Holmes alongside new hires Corey Pope, Nick Carpenter, Oden Rosenberg, Casey Pope, Brandon Haynes, Noah Stubbs, Matthew Godley and Connor Kellis.
The town of Aberdeen and Moore County are planning to ready 73 acres of the Iron Horse Property for development.
The 128-acre Iron Horse property on Carolina Road has rail access, natural gas, and town sewer and water utilities. Mayor Robbie Farrell called it a “gold mine” waiting for development.
Town Manager Paul Sabiston gave an overview of a proposal to bring industrial development to the area on Monday night.
The plan involves Moore County’s Partners in Progress buying 73 acres of the property, a purchase that’s contingent upon Aberdeen and Moore County equally splitting the $400,000 cost to develop a roadway to the parcel of land.
The land is currently owned by the Three Rivers Land Trust. With Partners in Progress as the owners, it will quicken the pace in preparing the land for a buyer.
Natalie Hawkins, executive director with Moore County’s Partners in Progress, said manufacturers today want a “ready-to-go site,” cleared and with an access point. Paired with a $167,670 grant from the North Carolina Railroad Company, the funds from the town of Aberdeen and the county would provide enough money to clear the land, complete light grading and develop a road.
Aberdeen received the grant last March. It is part of the railroad company’s Build-Ready Sites Program, which targets rail-served sites in North Carolina ranging from 50 to 100 acres and aims to increase the number of those sites for development for rail-using industries.
“Iron Horse Industrial Park is the best industrial land that we have in Moore County. It has access to rail, natural gas, town water and sewer. It’s going to have a four-lane road when highway 211 is widened as well,” Hawkins said. “I just think this is a good opportunity for the town and the county and Partners in Progress to work jointly together to get this property in a position that a manufacturing client would want to come to.”
Sabiston said the $200,000 might be raised by taking out a loan or an investment in the land, depending on the final agreement. The Moore County Commissioners have not formally approved the plan, but Sabiston said they have talked positively about moving forward with the property. The next step is for an official deal to be presented to the county, and, if accepted, Aberdeen would hold a second public hearing at the end of February before approving the use of public funds for this project.
“This is not all about Aberdeen; it just happens to be in Aberdeen,” Mayor Robbie Farrell said. “We’re excited about it, and we’re excited because this will help all of Moore County.”
In other action on Monday night:
* Fire Chief Phillip Richardson and Chief of Operations Alan Holmes recognized eight new firefighters, six of whom were hired using funds awarded via the Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant;
* Lighthorse Trace resident Pat McLaughlin asked the board to reduce the speed limit to 15 mph from 25 mph within the development. Mayor Robbie Farrell acknowledged there is a speeding issue everywhere in Aberdeen, and the board was overall supportive of the idea. Police Chief Carl Colasacco will review the request and present a recommendation at the next board meeting; and
* the board appointed Leslie Brians to the Historic Preservation Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.