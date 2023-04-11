In this file photo from 2022, Aberdeen Fire and Rescue pays a visit to the summer campers at Aberdeen Park and Recreation every Wednesday. Part of the proposed town budget for the coming year is slightly higher fees for residents and nonresidents to participate in Parks and Recreation Programs.
The town of Aberdeen looks to take a conservative approach for its 2023-2024 fiscal year budget as the Board of Commissioners reviewed a new draft on Monday night.
Town Manager Paul Sabiston highlighted that this coming fiscal year, which begins July 1, is a revaluation year for Moore County, meaning all property values have been reassessed. The average county increase is about 40 percent.
Sabiston emphasized that the town has no control or influence on the new assessments, but property owners can appeal to the county if they believe their property has been valued incorrectly.
As a result of the higher property values, the town is looking to establish a new revenue-neutral tax rate, or a lower rate that will bring in the same amount of property tax money as this current fiscal year. The 2023 tax valuation for the town is over $1.598 billion, about $4.65 million higher than the 2022 tax valuation.
The town’s current tax rate is $0.49 per $100 of taxable property value. Sabiston said the neutral tax rate would be $0.36.
The Board of Commissioners will decide what rate it wants to choose for the town. Sabiston said the town could not afford to go under the neutral rate because of increased costs over the last four years, like employees and supplies, but it could be lower than the current rate.
He wanted to keep the tax rate “as low as possible” and assumed a $0.43 rate for the budget draft, which is almost in the middle between the tax neutral and current rate.
The tax revenue for the current fiscal year is about $5.02 million. The estimated income with the $0.43 tax rate would be about $6.48 million.
The draft on Monday night included a balanced budget for the general fund, at over $14.74 million. The budget for water and sewer comes in at $4.78 million. A balanced budget means the revenues and expenses would equal each other.
Other details discussed were highlights from the budget retreat held in March, with no significant changes to any of the town department’s capital improvement projects or the overall budget. The main exception was the development of well No. 29, which was being drilled at Legacy Lakes. The contractors hit a rock layer, so the town will need to identify a new location for the well.
In other work, the Board of Commissioners approved:
* a partial release of the street tree and sidewalk surety for phase two of the Legacy Lakes development, totaling about $126,800 for the completed work;
* a change to Parks and Recreation’s fees for youth athletics — to start in the fall. The current cost is $12 for residents and $25 for non-residents. It will increase to $15 and $30, respectively;
* the reappointment of Adriana Marquez Janker, Eli Schilling, Amberly Glitz Weber and Shekeeta McCrimmon to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.
