Aerial view of the old Aberdeen Elementary campus off U.S. 1.

Aerial view of the gymnasium and auditorium at the old Aberdeen Elementary campus.

 Pilot file photo

The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners shared its intent to sell part of the old Aberdeen Elementary School property — a step towards redeveloping the area for mixed-use.

“This is a point we’ve been looking forward to for some time now, since we purchased the old Aberdeen Elementary School,” Town Manager Paul Sabiston said. “Since … the town, as the owner, designed and put together the planned development and approved that some time ago.”

Aberdeen Station Conceptual Map

A conceptual map of Aberdeen Station, including residential, civic and commercial areas. 
Former Aberdeen Elementary gym

The gym and auditorium at the former Aberdeen Elementary School will be used for future community events. 

(1) comment

Daniel Behnke

I've gone before the town board and shared my thoughts with them on this plan and I maintain my opinion that half of this plan is well thought out and the other half is very short-sighted. As a certified planner, I agree that the civic and mixed-use aspects of the plan are the highest and best use of that space. This will be a great addition to our town and the US-1 frontage in that location. That being said, the residential component to this plan will become a lost opportunity. All future growth scenarios in our County trend toward greater development and population, especially in Aberdeen where larger tracts of land are still available. This will inevitably lead to the need for greater town services 10-20 years down the road. Town hall is located in a building that was not built to be a town hall and space is already at a premium there as evident by the Planning Department moving across the street to a building leased by the town. When the time comes for a new town hall or future additional town services, will we regret selling off a 10 acre parcel of land located directly off US-1 in a very centrally located part of Aberdeen near the existing police station and fire department?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days