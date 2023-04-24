The Board of Commissioners examined a handful of updates to the draft budget on Monday night, including a reduced tax rate.
The new draft utilizes a 42-cent tax rate, one penny lower than the proposed rate at the town’s budget retreat in March. Town Manager Paul Sabiston said the town’s “trying to keep the tax rate down.”
The upcoming fiscal year is a revaluation year for Moore County, meaning all property values have been reassessed. Properties increased an average of 50 percent across the county from the last assessment four years ago.
The town’s current tax rate is $0.49 per $100 of taxable property value. Sabiston said the neutral tax rate would be $0.36. At 42 cents, the proposed rate is seven cents lower than the current rate.
Mayor Robbie Farrell asked Sabiston what the commissioners could tell residents about the tax rate and why the town cannot use the neutral rate.
“Physically, is it possible to adopt the neutral rate? Certainly, but we’d have to slash our budget by $600,000 (or) $700,000,” Sabiston said.
He said the town could not afford the neutral rate because of the “pretty substantial” increased costs for employees, vehicles, supplies and equipment over the last four years. He also noted that the town had not increased its tax rate since the previous property revelation.
“I’d rather try to keep us ahead of the curve instead of having a surprise tax rate in a year or two … I’d rather do it this time where we can lower the existing tax rate — try to provide a break for people who are getting their homes valued at a higher rate,” Sabiston said.
Sabiston also highlighted a few changes in the draft that impact the administration, police and fire departments. In administration, the budget increased by $7,000 for computer and phone services.
In the police department, one capital expense to add another officer position was removed, reducing the budget by $65,000. Sabiston said it’s already “tough” to fill current roles and will reexamine the need for another officer halfway through the year.
The fire department’s request to buy a new tanker was removed from the draft, reducing the budget by $250,000. The budget instead reflects a $70,000 down payment on a truck so the town can “lock in” a price for a truck and avoid being at the mercy of the market while the truck’s built. Trucks are currently on backorder, so the town was unlikely to receive one before the end of the upcoming fiscal year.
The draft also reflects salary adjustments made to match the current market. The town reexamines about one-third of town salaries yearly, meaning the whole town gets adjusted every three years to match market prices. Sabiston said it’s easier to handle doing it this way instead of the entire town at once.
The Board of Commissioners set the public hearing for the draft budget on May 22. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. at town hall, 115 N. Poplar St.
In other action, the board approved a temporary road closure for the Legacy Lakes Community Parade and Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run on May 20. The road closure will impact Kerr Lake Road, Warren Lake Road and Legacy Lakes Way.
(1) comment
Let's do some simple math.
Let's assume a home with a value of $100,000 and that the home is now worth the county average of 50% more or $150,000.
Taxes last year were $100,000 x $0.49/$100 = $490
To be revenue neutral this year $150,000 x "Rate"/$100 = $490 The "Rate" should be $0.326 per $100 to be revenue neutral. Better said, this is the rate where the taxpayer pays the same amount each year. ("tax neutral" is not the proposed 42 cent rate)
The home value rose by 50% but the rate goes down to compensate.
At the proposed rate of $0.42 per $100, the tax calculation now becomes:
$150,000 x $0.42/$100 = $630
So, the home value goes up 50 percent, but the proposed taxes increase from $490 to $630 per year. Taxes go up by $140 per year or a whopping 28.5% from last year to this year ($140/$490).
Looks excessive to me so what am I missing?
Disclaimer - I do not live in Aberdeen so this proposal does not affect me personally. But government always uses these opportunities to belly up to the feed trough to feast on the tax increases, so I am expecting similar treatment.
