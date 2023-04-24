TEASER Aberdeen, Town Sign

The Board of Commissioners examined a handful of updates to the draft budget on Monday night, including a reduced tax rate. 

The new draft utilizes a 42-cent tax rate, one penny lower than the proposed rate at the town’s budget retreat in March. Town Manager Paul Sabiston said the town’s “trying to keep the tax rate down.”

(1) comment

Conrad Meyer

Let's do some simple math.

Let's assume a home with a value of $100,000 and that the home is now worth the county average of 50% more or $150,000.

Taxes last year were $100,000 x $0.49/$100 = $490

To be revenue neutral this year $150,000 x "Rate"/$100 = $490 The "Rate" should be $0.326 per $100 to be revenue neutral. Better said, this is the rate where the taxpayer pays the same amount each year. ("tax neutral" is not the proposed 42 cent rate)

The home value rose by 50% but the rate goes down to compensate.

At the proposed rate of $0.42 per $100, the tax calculation now becomes:

$150,000 x $0.42/$100 = $630

So, the home value goes up 50 percent, but the proposed taxes increase from $490 to $630 per year. Taxes go up by $140 per year or a whopping 28.5% from last year to this year ($140/$490).

Looks excessive to me so what am I missing?

Disclaimer - I do not live in Aberdeen so this proposal does not affect me personally. But government always uses these opportunities to belly up to the feed trough to feast on the tax increases, so I am expecting similar treatment.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days