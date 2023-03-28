The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners reviewed a design for a new downtown kiosk on Monday night, and while it liked the concept, the board asked to review other options.
The kiosk would be a digital, interactive map of the town, where visitors can go to find out where different businesses are located. The proposed project incorporates an old wrought iron gate found at the Public Works yard and cedar posts to stabilize it. It would be located at the northwest corner of North Sycamore Street and East Main Street, where the former kiosk stood.
The old kiosk, a non-digital map of Aberdeen, faded quickly because it faced the sun and was not regularly updated as businesses changed.
Interim Planning Director John Terziu said the kiosk would be digital, with a touch screen map allowing viewers to make print outs. The printing aspect confused members of the board, who questioned the need for it.
Commissioner Teressa Beavers said business owners at a Downtown Aberdeen Advisory Board meeting in February wanted something more interactive than just a map.
But the board further questioned the kiosk, including who would be responsible for maintaining it, why a printed map is necessary and how the weather would impact it. Mayor Pro-tem Bryan Bowles suggested creating a digital map with a QR code instead of trying to keep up a printer.
Lower maintenance kiosk designs will be explored before the plan goes back to the town board for approval.
The Board of Commissioners also approved a temporary road closure on South Sycamore Street during the summer for a Fourth Friday Market. Nicola Squires, a part-owner of High Octane, proposed the idea.
Squires said 27 vendors have already signed up, providing a wide range of products from fresh produce to drinks from James Creek Cider House.
About 400 feet of South Sycamore would be closed between South Street and East Main Street. The event would happen on June 23, July 28, Aug. 25 and Sept. 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Downtown Aberdeen Advisory Board supported this request and will sponsor the event.
Danny Hayes, the owner of House of Fish, spoke in support of this event and the need to highlight lower Aberdeen. He called the area a “crown jewel.”
“Let’s try to change the landscape of downtown Aberdeen,” Hayes said.
In other action, the Board of Commissioners:
* approved reducing the speed limit in the Winds Way subdivision from 35 mph to 25 mph;
* approved the filing of an application with N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund to request a matching grant of $150,000 to further improve the Aberdeen Sportsplex by adding a tot lot — a playground designed for children between two and five years old — a regular playground, a walking trail and more accessible parking; and
* witnessed three oaths of office for Patrol Lieutenant Drew Schofield, Investigative Lieutenant Alan Comer and Police Officer Matthew Meyers.
