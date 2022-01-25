The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners on Monday received an update from Paul Sabiston, the town manager, on the status of the community’s $2.5 million in federal coronavirus-relief funding.
Sabiston informed the board of the U.S. Treasury Department’s recent decision on how municipalities can use funds from the American Rescue Plan act. According to the agency’s ruling, he said, towns can now spend the money “basically however they want.”
“We can spend it on any kind of traditional or standard governmental services,” Sabiston said. “We can buy fire trucks, police cars, radios. We can pave everything in downtown with bricks. We can do a lot of things with that money and it’s all legitimate, OK’d by the treasury department.”
One thing the town can’t do, he said, is squirrel away the funds.
“You can’t just put it in your bank account and say, ‘we’re going to hold it,’” Sabiston said. “Why? Because they want you to spend it to get the economy going.”
Sabiston said the ruling imposes greater restrictions on municipalities that received more than $10 million in relief. But for towns like Aberdeen, he said, the decision is “tremendous news.”
Potential uses for the money will be discussed during the town’s upcoming budget planning sessions. From there, Sabiston said, the town will develop a Capital Investment Plan “that involves the influx or benefit of the ARP funds.”
“We would make a separate distinction (for the funding) and put it in a separate account,” he said in a phone interview on Tuesday.
Sebastian said larger projects like a plan to turn the old Aberdeen Elementary School campus on U.S. 1 into a community hub and the ongoing construction of a sports complex off U.S. 15-501 are at the “top of the list” of recommendations for how to spend the money.
“I think there’s still a lot of confusion about what the new rule means (for towns) and how to move forward with it, but we’re in a good place in our planning,” he said. “We’re as prepared as anyone to go to the next step, and we want to use the money wisely for things that we can point to and show our residents the benefit. Hopefully, we’ll be able to fund items that will be here for the next 50 years.”
Aberdeen has received half of its promised funding from the American Rescue Plan act, with the other half expected to arrive this summer.
