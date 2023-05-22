The Board of Commissioners approved a new downtown kiosk design, providing an interactive map for people to use when visiting the area.
The kiosk would be located at the corner of North Sycamore Street and West Main Street, outside Pizzeria Grazia. The town used to have a printed map here, but because of its positioning, it faded over time and quickly became outdated as the downtown businesses changed.
Interim Planning Director John Terziu presented the board with two design options on Monday night. The board decided to go with option two, the Pulse outdoor kiosk, a whole unit designed by Meridian Kiosks.
It features a 55-inch interactive display and is developed to withstand harsh weather conditions. It costs about $16,700.
The unfavored option, because of increased maintenance needs, involved creating a stand for a similar 55-inch display out of cedar posts and an old wrought iron gate. It would have cost about $15,500.
That design previously went in front of the board in March with an idea to attach a printer so people could print a town map. But that was undesirable because of ongoing maintenance with the printer.
Terziu recommended option two because of the kiosk's durability, especially given the relatively small price difference.
IT Support Specialist Dean Wrightson gave some examples of the kiosk’s abilities, including quick remote updating and the town’s ability to put up messages or advertisements for town events or job openings.
Terziu also said businesses could pay a small fee to have more information shared. Wrightson gave the example of including a QR code that links a restaurant's menu. But those were just some ideas, and the town would develop more solidified plans once the kiosk is set up.
In other action, the Board of Commissioners:
* approved the 2023-24 fiscal year budget, with a total operating budget of over $19.4 million;
* approved signing a resolution for Triangle J Council of Governments to rebrand as Central Pines Regional Council; and
* witnessed the promotion of four firefighters: Austin Forro, Austin Tibboel, Desperado McCrimmon and Preston Williams.
