Iron Horse Industrial Park is located off N.C. 211, behind the Kolcraft plant in Aberdeen.

Paving the way for what will certainly be new job opportunities and financial growth for Moore County, the North Carolina Railroad Company (NCRR) announced today that Aberdeen has been awarded a Build-Ready Sites grant.

The $167,670 grant will be used to prepare a 40-acre portion of the 128-acre Iron Horse Industrial Park in Aberdeen for industrial development. This grant provides 60% of the land preparation costs so that this track of land can be developed in 18 months. The funds will be used to clear and grade an area that can support the construction of a 600,000 square foot industrial building that could house one large tenant or multiple smaller ones.

The industrial park is served by rail and all utilities, including natural gas. Efforts to attract an industrial tenant have so far been unsuccessful primarily because “the park’s current condition, without a cleared site, any curb appeal, or an access road, makes it difficult for a prospective client to picture themselves and their facility located in the park,” explained Natalie Hawkins, Executive Director of Partners in Progress, the nonprofit economic development corporation serving Moore County.

“Companies today have accelerated timelines for selecting a site, constructing a facility, and starting operations.”

Iron Horse Industrial Park conceptual master plan

A conceptual development plan of the Iron Horse Industrial Park site as presented by Moore County Partners in Progress/North Carolina's Southeast.

“The Town of Aberdeen is thrilled that after nearly 20 years, some dirt will finally be moved,” said Robbie Farrell, Mayor of Aberdeen. “This grant clears the way to creating quality jobs for Aberdeen and Moore County. We’re grateful for this grant and the support.”

“Having 40-acres of land cleared will make our industrial park more competitive and will remove the single largest barrier to marketing the site,” Hawkins said. “We look forward to getting this well-positioned, rail-served site construction-ready.”

Hawkins has kept track of all the leads for this type of heavy industrial opportunity and has seen multiple opportunities pass by because “these businesses wanted a site that was ready to go. But now we finally have it.”

Reflecting on the years spent working on this process, she thanked Pat Corso, her predecessor, for “laying the foundation for this to happen.” When asked what types of businesses had expressed interest already, Hawkins hinted at lithium battery production, electrical component facilities, and food processing centers. She also used past leads to predict an average of 253 new job opportunities and $79 million in potential capital investment.

“I’m just so excited, I can’t even tell you how excited I am for the Moore County community.”

Partners in Progress prepared the grant application for Aberdeen and coordinated with NCRR staff, Aberdeen officials, representatives from utility providers, and property owners.

