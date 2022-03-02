Aberdeen and local economic development officials are celebrating a grant that will allow them to finally begin making the long-dormant Iron Horse Industrial Park an option for companies.
The N.C. Railroad Co. this week announced a series of grants designed to jumpstart sites that can be used to recruit companies wanting to build new facilities. Aberdeen’s share is $167,670 and will be used to prepare a portion of the Iron Horse Industrial Park in Aberdeen for industrial development.
That park is located on Carolina Road, just off N.C. 211 East in Aberdeen near the Moore-Hoke County line. The NCRR grant will be used to clear, grub and grade 40 acres of land in the park.
The Iron Horse Industrial Park is served by rail and has all utilities, including natural gas. Efforts to market the property and attract an industrial tenant, however, have so far been unsuccessful primarily because the park is raw, forested land that is not shovel-ready for construction.
“The park’s current condition, without a cleared site, any curb appeal, or an access road, makes it difficult for a prospective client to picture themselves and their facility located in the park,” said Natalie Hawkins, Executive Director of Partners in Progress, the nonprofit public/private economic development corporation serving Moore County. “In addition, companies today have very accelerated timelines for selecting a site, constructing a facility, and starting operations. They want a site that is ready to go.”
The NCRR Build-Ready Sites Program targets rail-served sites in North Carolina ranging from 50 to 100 acres and aims to increase the number of those sites that can be developed in 18 months for rail-using industries.
The grants are a partnership with local communities. NCRR funds will cover 60 percent of land preparation costs, with local governments and landowners making up the rest.
“We’re honored to launch an innovative program that not only fosters growth in our local communities, but also creates opportunities for meaningful partnerships that expand our state’s competitive advantage,” said NCRR President and CEO Carl Warren.
Iron Horse Industrial Park stretches across 128 acres. Once the 40-acre site is cleared, it will be able to support construction of a 600,000-square-foot industrial building that could house one large tenant or multiple smaller ones.
“The town of Aberdeen is thrilled that after nearly 20 years of hoping for some kind of activity at Iron Horse, some dirt will finally be moved,” said Aberdeen Mayor Robbie Farrell. “This grant clears the way to creating quality jobs for the town of Aberdeen and Moore County. We’re grateful to the NCRR for this grant and we appreciate the support we’ve received from Partners in Progress.”
“Having 40-acres of land cleared will make our industrial park more competitive and will remove the single largest barrier to marketing the site,” Hawkins said. “We look forward to working with the NCRR and others to get this well-positioned, rail-served site construction-ready.”
Partners in Progress prepared the NCRR Build Ready Sites grant application on behalf of Aberdeen and coordinated with NCRR staff, town officials, representatives from utility providers and property owners over several months to obtain the information required for the grant.
To help make the Iron Horse Industrial Park marketable, Partners in Progress has also completed a significant amount of due diligence on the property to fast track the construction timeline.
Hawkins thanked Pat Corso, her predecessor, for “laying the foundation for this to happen.” When asked what types of businesses had expressed interest already, Hawkins hinted at lithium battery production, electrical component facilities and food processing centers. She also used past leads to predict an average of 253 new job opportunities and $79 million in potential capital investment.
“I’m just so excited, I can’t even tell you how excited I am for the Moore County community.”
(1) comment
Wouldn't it be great if our County Commissioners would step up and develop the remaining 88 acres of that site?
John Misiaszek
