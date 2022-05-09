Aberdeen approved a rezoning plan for development on the site of the town's former elementary school at the Board of Commissioners meeting Monday.
The commissioners voted last year to buy the 17-acre campus off U.S. 1 from the Moore County school system for $900,000. Monday's meeting was a continuation of a public hearing that continued from the initial discussion two weeks prior.
According to the approved plan — which determines allowable future development on the property — the school is split up into three possible areas of development.
The first portion, which includes the gym and the auditorium, would be dedicated for "civic uses." Aberdeen would hold on to this area as a public event space for things like concerts. Planning staff's report on the site plan notes there are 700 seats in the auditorium.
The plan also includes a space designated for mixed-use development, which could include shops and restaurants, as well as apartments, among other uses. Should the town chose to develop apartments there, the plan allows for 36 units.
Finally, the plan includes zoning for up to 45 homes on a separate tact.
The commissioners were generally positive about the plan, although some worried about the possibility of event space parking being limited due to the number of residential units. However, Justin Westbrook, planning director for Aberdeen, explained there was more parking included in the plan than what is required by the town's zoning ordinances.
"This is the cream of the crop plan," Westbrook said. "It could only go down from there."
Commissioner Teressa Beavers also sought to clarify previous concerns from neighbors that there would only one entrance to the development.
"There’s not just going to be one entry that’s crowding the neighbors," Beavers said. "There’s other routes in and out."
Westbrook said there would be five entrances to the planned development.
Paul Sabiston, town manager, said he was confident there would be interest from developers moving forward on the project.
“We’re going to take some pretty decisive steps in the next couple months," Sabiston said.
