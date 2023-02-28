Aberdeen’s Board of Commissioners approved a rezoning request for Pinehurst Resort and Golf Club’s 10th golf course off N.C. 5.
The rezoning will change nearly 920 acres of residential parcels to a planned development. The site was once home to The Pit Golf Links course, which closed in 2010 and was purchased by the Dedman Family, owners of Pinehurst Resort, in 2011.
Tom Pashley, president of Pinehurst Resort, spoke at the meeting on Monday night to share the resort’s excitement about the development.
“Twice, golf was conceived and operated on this land that we’re talking about tonight, yet uncontrollable factors made those visions unsustainable. Twice. But we all know what they say about the third time, right? If everything happens for a reason, then this might be fate,” Pashley said.
“Golf right now is enjoying a resurgence, and we’ve seen firsthand the evolution in golfers’ preferences. In Aberdeen, on this site, we have a wonderful opportunity to start from scratch and incorporate the type of variety that attracts today’s traveling golfers.”
The project design includes the resort’s 10th course, residential housing, guest accommodations, workforce housing, a USGA center for research and development and a second 18-hole golf course.
Bob Koontz, a professional land planner with Koontz Jones Design of Southern Pines, said the development will be built in phases, taking upward of a decade to finish.
The main goal, and the project's first phase, is to create the course and related facilities, like restrooms and a maintenance building. Phase two will add a pro shop and a short course. Construction is currently underway for the course.
The resort hopes to complete the course by spring 2024, just ahead of Pinehurst’s No. 2 course hosting the U.S. Open for the fourth time.
Phases three and four will likely include workforce housing, a clubhouse and their eleventh golf course. Subsequent phases will add more lodging, storage and residential housing.
Koontz said the area could have accommodated over 2,500 homes before the rezoning, but the plan has capped the max number of units at 125.
Pashley said the development is meant to be “low density and low impact.”
The main entrance to the project will be Pit Link Lane across from the New Aberdeen Elementary School. Engineer Travis Fluitt presented a traffic study to the board, saying the “intersection is projected to operate acceptedly” with the addition of a traffic signal and with the N.C. Department of Transportation’s plans to widen N.C. 5.
His only recommendation was to create a left turn lane when exiting Pit Link Lane, “mirroring” what’s across the road on Farrell Parkway. A secondary entrance will be required once the development constructs more than 30 homes, but details have not been ironed out yet because of the project’s long timeline.
Koontz said the resort will ask for a deviation for the roadways to have a curb but no gutter to blend in better with the environment. Pit Link Lane will also “meander” around existing trees, with varied median sizes.
Koontz told the planning board in January that the idea is to be “as light on the land as possible.”
Existing wetlands will irrigate the golf courses, similar to how The Pit used them, and the area is enrolled in the red-cockaded woodpecker safe harbor program, designed to protect and improve habitat for the endangered species.
In other action on Monday night, the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners:
* watched the promotion of four police officers: Deputy Chief Brian Chavis, Captain Chris Davis, Captain Shannon Darling and Sergeant Anthony Williams;
* approved the annexation of about 52 acres on Carolina Road for the Coca-Cola Bottling company, which plans to relocate from downtown; and,
* approved spending $200,000 to help Moore County’s Partners in Progress buy and prepare a portion of the Iron Horse industrial park for development. The agreement includes the town and the Moore County Board of Commissioners contributing $200,000 each toward the $584,000 cost of acquiring 73 acres of the property.
Under the proposed agreement, the county and town will loan the money at a four percent interest rate to Partners in Progress to be repaid in 15 years. The county approved its share last week.
“This is the last piece of the puzzle,” Natalie Hawkins, Partners in Progress executive director, said. “It is the last piece of the $1.8 billion puzzle that I’ve put together over the last year. And (we’re) excited to have the county’s support and appreciate all of the Town of Aberdeen’s support.”
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.