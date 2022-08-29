The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners recently approved an annexation request that will add nearly 65 acres to the town for a proposed subdivision.
Collinswood Partners LLC of Fayetteville hopes to build 113 single-family homes on a vacant parcel of farmland north of N.C. 211 across from Aberdeen Fear Factory. Addressing the commissioners during their regular business meeting on Aug. 22, Justin Westbrook, planning director for Aberdeen, said the subdivision “can be adequately serviced by the same municipal services we currently provide in (the town’s) corporate limits.”
The annexation request, Westbrook said, included signatures from surrounding landowners in the area. Following a public hearing during which no residents spoke, the board unanimously voted to approve the request.
“As I always like to say, Aberdeen just grew about 65 acres tonight,” Mayor Robbie Farrell said after the approval.
Under its current zoning, the minimum lot size for the property is 20,000 square feet. Collinswood Partners did not share additional information about the subdivision during the meeting.
In a phone interview on Monday, town manager Paul Sabiston said the proposed development joins a growing list of residential projects in Aberdeen.
“There’s a little over 600 units that are going through a process of getting preliminary plats, preliminary site plans or more detailed plats approved,” he said. “Obviously, it won’t all get built (at once). Some of these bigger neighborhoods take years to build out.”
Sabiston said the town is currently experiencing an uptick in home construction following a period of quiet owning to rising material costs, supply-chain shortages and other issues.
“There was a little bit of a rest,” he said. “It seems like a lot of houses got built last year and then there was a little bit of a lull in actual building, but now it’s starting to pick up again. We can see it week-in and week-out with new housing coming online.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
