Following an unanimous vote by town commissioners on Monday, construction crews will have to wait until 7 a.m. before making noise in Aberdeen.
The board voted to amend its noise ordinance at the request of resident Connor Wiltse, who had previously gone before the commissioners with concerns about excessive, early morning racket at a construction site near his home. Under the previous ordinance, workers were prohibited from “operating or causing the operation of any tools used in construction, drilling, repair, alteration or demolition work” from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. on weekdays.
Addressing the commissioners on Monday, Wiltse said he pushed for the amendment because construction workers in his neighborhood are “being inconsiderate.”
“They don’t care about the people that they’re working around,” he said. “They’re honking their horns at 6:45 in the morning. They’re doing their roadside beeping. They’re yelling at each other. They’re being inconsiderate. That’s the only reason I’m here to talk to you guys about it.”
Wiltse added that he was brushed off when he brought his concerns to the attention of the construction site’s superintendent.
“He told me, ‘I can make noise at this time and that’s when I’m going to start,’” Wiltse said.
Justin Westbrook, planning director for Aberdeen, said the change will only “apply to construction and demolition-related noises.” He explained that while any citizen can request a change to the town’s Code of Ordinances, the town’s staff usually “tries to take a wait-and-see approach.”
“I have a complaint for everything in the (code),” he told the commissioners. “That doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s the will of the people, and obviously that’s why you all are the deciding factor on that. If I had a dollar for every time I changed a rule and five people didn’t like it but one person was the person wanting to change it, I’d be well-off.”
The commissioners stopped short of granting Wiltse’s original request, which called for the ordinance to take effect at 6 a.m.
“In the summertime, you can be out there at 8 and you can be sweating,” Mayor Robbie Farrell said. “To me 6 is an unreasonable time, but 7 is a reasonable time (…) These guys are driving in from Raeford; they’re driving in from Laurinburg. They’re not local contractors and builders, so you have to give them the leeway of getting here.”
Noting that there is currently “construction just everywhere” in Aberdeen, town manager Paul Sabiston told the commissioners that the amended ordinance may take some time to implement.
“It’s not going to happen right away,” he said. “These builders have been doing this for 20 years.”
The amendment does not change the ordinance for construction noises on weekends, which remain prohibited from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
