Proposed Bike and Ped Map in Aberdeen

A map indicating current and proposed bike and pedestrian infrastructure in Aberdeen. 

 Courtesy of the Town of Aberdeen

The Aberdeen Town Board of Commissioners approved a new bike and pedestrian plan Monday night, putting in place a 10-year plan that will help guide when and where future projects take place.

The current bicycle and pedestrian plans are from 2012 and 2011, respectively, and do not adequately reflect the current and desired infrastructure for the town. 

Tommy Davis
Tommy Davis

A great addition to the Town of Aberdeen's progressive infrastructure. This will provide decades of family time together once it's approved. Thank you ...

Greta Nintzel

Agree completely!

Kent Misegades

“Grants” are just another form of government spending. This nation now has $31.3 TRILLION in debt. It will be paid off either by massive cuts to all forms of government spending, higher taxes or printing more fiat money. Only through cuts to government spending will we avoid disaster. It must be across-the-board and include spending on consultant and things we can live without, for instance sidewalks and bike trails.

Kent Misegades

“ Demographics of Aberdeen also show that 4.7 percent of households do not have access to a vehicle. The plan notes that supporting alternative transportation networks may provide more commuting options and enable workforce participation by people with limited vehicle access. ” This is a classic example of cronyism leading to expensive unnecessary taxpayer expenditures that benefit primarily consultants and companies that feed off taxpayers, like AECOM. 95% of residents have access to cars, that’s nearly 100%. Why should it be the responsibility of government to make this 100%? That’s what families and private charities do. A century ago, when Aberdeen was full of real businesses, I’d bet that at most 50% of residents had access to cars. Sidewalks cost a fortune and, other than downtown areas, are seldom used but still create additional costs to taxpayers for their maintenance. Daniel Tishman is AECOM’s Vice Chairman and Chairman of Tishman Construction Corporation, oneb

of the largest builders of solar and wind farms. Daniel Tishman is a key figure in the enviro radical group NRDC, a Putin-funded anti-fossil fuel rabble. They are masters of junk science and political intrigue. What is most ironic is AECOM’s early success coming from their energy division, Ashland Oil Company. Frack everywhere! Just say no to taxpayer waste on overpaid consultant and unneeded sidewalks. If residents really want them, spread some sand over grass as they do in Pinehurst. Do this through private initiatives to save tax dollars and further stress on families trying to survive historically high Bidenflation.

