The Aberdeen Town Board of Commissioners approved a new bike and pedestrian plan Monday night, putting in place a 10-year plan that will help guide when and where future projects take place.
The current bicycle and pedestrian plans are from 2012 and 2011, respectively, and do not adequately reflect the current and desired infrastructure for the town.
Town Manager Paul Sabiston said the plan focuses on developing infrastructure along heavily trafficked roadways.
Aberdeen received a grant from the N.C. Department of Transportation Integrated Mobility Division. The town paid approximately $5,000 toward creating the plan, and the grant, specifically designed for local governments to develop plans focused on active transportation infrastructure, covered the rest.
Todd McAulliffe, a construction engineer consultant from AECOM, first presented the plan during Aberdeen’s regular meeting in October. He told the board that planners identified over 40 projects, including six priority ones.
The key projects and estimated costs are:
* the development of trails along Aberdeen Creek, expanding upon the town’s existing one-mile path at Aberdeen Lake Park, for $4 million;
* a shared-use path connector between Martin Park and the proposed Aberdeen Creek trails, for $600,000;
* a shared-use path on Saunders Boulevard from U.S. 1 to Bethesda Road, for $5.64 million;
* sidewalk extensions along Elm Street from Thomas Avenue to North Sycamore Street, for $510,000;
* a sidewalk on Pee Dee Road from U.S. 15-501 to N.C. 211, for $600,000; and
* paved shoulders on Pinehurst Street from Roseland Road to N.C. 5/West South Street, for $745,000.
The plan also contains a list of action steps to accomplish within the first few years. The first step is to approve the plan, followed by amending the Moore County Comprehensive Transportation plan to incorporate the new projects and adopting a sidewalk overlay district.
"Maybe one day we can make this (bike and pedestrian system) connect to Southern Pines and Pinehurst,” Mayor Robbie Farrell said.
A community survey released earlier this year gathered input from 154 residents on the current bike and pedestrian infrastructure. Many respondents indicated that they feel unsafe biking or walking due to current conditions and agreed on the importance of updating the bike and pedestrian systems.
Thirty-eight percent of respondents wrote that sidewalk infrastructure would make the town safer for pedestrians and increase town appeal.
In regard to planning efforts, 75 percent of respondents noted connectivity between neighborhoods as a top priority, followed by 52 percent for safe biking and walking areas and 38 percent for wide-paved shoulders or bicycle paths.
Demographics of Aberdeen also show that 4.7 percent of households do not have access to a vehicle. The plan notes that supporting alternative transportation networks may provide more commuting options and enable workforce participation by people with limited vehicle access.
While no projects from the plan are currently underway, Sabiston and Town Planner Danielle Orloff said some funds exist for future construction.
In other action, the Aberdeen Town Board:
* was updated by Sabiston on the Aberdeen Sportsplex, which recently received gravel for a majority of the roadway and is waiting on materials for additional field lights;
* approved a road closure on South Sycamore Street for the Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and
* approved road closures for the Turkey Trot 5K held in Legacy Lakes on Nov. 19 from 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.
(4) comments
A great addition to the Town of Aberdeen's progressive infrastructure. This will provide decades of family time together once it's approved. Thank you ...
Agree completely!
“Grants” are just another form of government spending. This nation now has $31.3 TRILLION in debt. It will be paid off either by massive cuts to all forms of government spending, higher taxes or printing more fiat money. Only through cuts to government spending will we avoid disaster. It must be across-the-board and include spending on consultant and things we can live without, for instance sidewalks and bike trails.
“ Demographics of Aberdeen also show that 4.7 percent of households do not have access to a vehicle. The plan notes that supporting alternative transportation networks may provide more commuting options and enable workforce participation by people with limited vehicle access. ” This is a classic example of cronyism leading to expensive unnecessary taxpayer expenditures that benefit primarily consultants and companies that feed off taxpayers, like AECOM. 95% of residents have access to cars, that’s nearly 100%. Why should it be the responsibility of government to make this 100%? That’s what families and private charities do. A century ago, when Aberdeen was full of real businesses, I’d bet that at most 50% of residents had access to cars. Sidewalks cost a fortune and, other than downtown areas, are seldom used but still create additional costs to taxpayers for their maintenance. Daniel Tishman is AECOM’s Vice Chairman and Chairman of Tishman Construction Corporation, oneb
of the largest builders of solar and wind farms. Daniel Tishman is a key figure in the enviro radical group NRDC, a Putin-funded anti-fossil fuel rabble. They are masters of junk science and political intrigue. What is most ironic is AECOM’s early success coming from their energy division, Ashland Oil Company. Frack everywhere! Just say no to taxpayer waste on overpaid consultant and unneeded sidewalks. If residents really want them, spread some sand over grass as they do in Pinehurst. Do this through private initiatives to save tax dollars and further stress on families trying to survive historically high Bidenflation.
