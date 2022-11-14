The Aberdeen Town Board approved a new Bike and Pedestrian Plan at Monday night’s meeting. This 10-year plan will help guide when and where future projects take place.
The current bicycle and pedestrian plans are from 2012 and 2011, respectively, and do not adequately reflect the current and desired infrastructure for the town.
Town Manager Paul Sabiston said the plan focuses on developing infrastructure along heavily-trafficked roadways.
Aberdeen was awarded a grant from the N.C. Department of Transportation Integrated Mobility Division. The town paid approximately $5,000 towards creating the plan, and the grant, specifically designed for local governments to develop plans focused on active transportation infrastructure, covered the rest.
Todd McAulliffe, a construction engineer consultant from AECOM, presented the plan during Aberdeen’s regular meeting in October. He told the board they identified over 40 projects, including six priority ones.
The key projects and estimated costs are:
* the development of trails along Aberdeen Creek, expanding upon the town’s existing one-mile path at Aberdeen Lake Park for $4 million;
* a shared-use path connector between Martin Park and the proposed Aberdeen Creek trails for $600,000;
* a shared-use path on Saunders Boulevard from U.S. 1 to Bethesda Road for $5.64 million;
* sidewalk extensions along Elm Street from Thomas Avenue to North Sycamore Street for $510,000;
* a sidewalk on Pee Dee Road from U.S. 15/501 to N.C. 211 for $600,000; and
* paved shoulders on Pinehurst Street from Roseland Road to N.C. 5/West South Street for $745,000.
The plan also contains a list of action steps to accomplish within the first few years. The first step is to approve the plan, followed by amending the Moore County Comprehensive Transportation plan to incorporate the new projects and adopting a sidewalk overlay district.
"Maybe one day we can make this (bike and pedestrian system) connect to Southern Pines and Pinehurst,” Mayor Robbie Farrell said.
A community survey released earlier this year gathered input from 154 residents on the current bike and pedestrian infrastructure. Many respondents indicated that they feel unsafe biking or walking due to current conditions and agreed on the importance of updating the bike and pedestrian systems.
Thirty-eight percent of respondents wrote that sidewalk infrastructure would make the town safer for pedestrians and increase town appeal.
In regards to planning efforts, 75 percent of respondents noted connectivity between neighborhoods as a top priority, followed by 52 percent for safe biking and walking areas and 38 percent for wide-paved shoulders or bicycle paths.
Demographics of Aberdeen also show that 4.7 percent of households do not have access to a vehicle. The plan notes that supporting alternative transportation networks may provide more commuting options and enable workforce participation by people with limited vehicle access.
While no projects from the plan are currently underway, Sabiston and Town Planner Danielle Orloff said some funds exist for future construction.
In other action, the Aberdeen Town Board:
* was updated by Sabiston on the Aberdeen Sportsplex, which recently received gravel for a majority of the roadway and is waiting on materials for additional field lights;
* approved a road closure on South Sycamore Street for the Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and
* approved road closures for the Turkey Trot 5K held in Legacy Lakes on Nov. 19 from 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.