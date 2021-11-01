The Aberdeen Police Depart has grown with the recent hiring of four officers.
All of the new officers are in their early 20s, and three of them attended local high schools. They were sworn in during last week’s meeting of the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners.
Alexandria Monroe is a native of Biscoe and a 2019 graduate of Pinecrest High School. She received her Basic Law Enforcement Training certification from Sandhills Community College and is currently studying criminal justice at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
Carson Lindell is a Whispering Pines resident who graduated from Union Pines High School in 2019. He received his BLET certification earlier this year from SCC and, like Monroe, is currently working toward a degree in criminal justice.
Seth Moore is originally from Florida, where he graduated from high school in 2018. He obtained his BLET certification this year after attending evening classes at SCC.
Shay Brinson hails from Fayetteville and is a 2017 graduate of Pinecrest High School. A former member of the Robbins Police Department, Brinson holds degrees from both SCC and UNC Pembroke.
After taking the oath of office, the new officers were welcomed by Mayor Robbie Farrell.
“We are indebted to these young men and women for stepping up to take these positions,” he said. “It is not an easy job and it is becoming difficult to find qualified police officers.”
The commissioners adopted an incentive plan in March that offers sign-on bonuses to new officers, who receive $1,000 after they are hired and an additional $1,000 following a six-month probationary period. At the time, Police Chief Carl Colasacco told commissioners that the bonuses would “create a draw for candidates to want to choose the Aberdeen Police Department versus another police department.”
The starting salary for a full-time police officer in Aberdeen is $35,685, according to the town’s website.
