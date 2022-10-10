The Town Board of Aberdeen discussed the issue of speeding at Monday night’s meeting — one of many discussions to target chronic problem areas and address safety concerns.
In a note from Town Manager Paul Sabiston to the town board prior to Monday’s meeting, he stated that a majority of the speeding in residential neighborhoods comes from residents and not other traffic cutting through the sub-divisions.
Staff presented the start of a roadway list were speeding is a concern:
* Bethesda Rd. (Bethesda subdivision)
* Shepard’s Trail subdivision
* John McQueen Rd. and Sun Rd.
* Legacy Lakes subdivision
* Sanborn and Saunders Rd. intersection
* Sanborn and Wilder Rd. intersection
* N. Poplar (downtown)
* N. Poplar (Peach to U.S. 1)
Board members also noted that S. Street is an area for speeders, making it dangerous for individuals pulling out of driveways.
“We all see it,” Mayor Robert Farrell said. “It’s something we are aware of.”
Sabiston shared in the same memo a list of possible solutions to the speeding problem. Options include installing speed bumps, two- and four-way stops, neighborhood watches, and adding rumble strips at key intersections. He noted that increasing police patrols may mitigate some issues with speeding, but it is not a sustainable solution.
Commissioner Teressa Beavers was supportive of the rumble strip idea and shared that she used to commonly drive a road with rumble strips. However, she also said that they wear and need to be properly maintained regularly.
This was a step in addressing Aberdeen's speeding problem. Once more specific plans are made, Public Works Director Harold Watts said they will add signs to target locations to notify residents of future road plans.
The board also discussed the addition of public bathrooms to the park on Main St. The current plan to build a picnic shelter with restrooms estimated a total cost of $40,000. The board debated on the necessity of bathrooms, especially given the winter months and low-use of the park.
Watts noted that the cost is high because they would have to run a new sewer line, creating additional construction on Main St. Without constructing bathrooms, the picnic shelter would cost roughly $20,000.
Parks and Recreation Director Adam Crocker explained that they would need to maintain the restrooms three times a week, given that the current two days a week at Aberdeen Lake Park is not enough and will be increasing to three soon.
Fire Chief Phillip Richardson added that the contractor for the work is ready to go and currently on hold for the board to make a decision. The shelter was also already approved by the historic preservation committee and any delaying of a decision would prolong the process more than a few months.
Commissioners Beavers, Wilma Laney and Elease Goodwin expressed their interest in the public restrooms, citing their convenient location. Individuals at both Sharpe park and the library — which plans to design reading gardens — would be able to easily get to Main St. Park.
A concern raised by Farrell was the need to add restrooms to all other parks. Crocker echoed this remark, but shared that Berkley Park would likely be the only one in need of facility updates.
Laney motioned to approve the construction of restrooms and received a unanimous vote of agreement.
In other action on Monday, the town board:
* approved a public hearing on Oct. 24 to discuss a text amendment to the town ordinance that increases the number of allowed temporary dwellings in residential construction for land parcels over 10 acres.
* approved road closures for the 2022 Christmas Parade on Dec. 10 from 10-12 pm.
* was presented special-made badges from Police Chief Carl Colasacco as a thank you for their hard work.
* viewed a gift from Ellen Marcus to the Malcolm Blue Farm. It consisted of four Scottish, wool pieces. They are to be put on display at Malcolm Blue Farm, where she volunteered for many years and served as a previous president for the Malcolm Blue Historical Society.
