In an effort to alleviate some of the strain being placed on the town’s overburdened fire department, the Aberdeen Board of Commissioners on Monday voted to hire three additional firefighters.
Fire Chief Phillip Richardson had hoped to fund the full-time positions through a grant, but the town’s request for the money was rejected. While the commissioners’ decision does not fully address the department’s staffing needs, Richardson said it is still a “step in the right direction” that will allow six firefighters to be assigned to every shift instead of the current five.
One of the biggest challenges faced by the department, he said, is a recent surge in overlapping calls for service. Richardson told the commissioners that over 15 percent of his agency’s calls occur while firefighters are already responding to other calls.
“That breaks down to about 291 calls that we’re out on when another call comes in,” he said. “And when you only have limited personnel, those 291 calls need to be answered in the same timely manner with the same equipment and the same professionalism as the other 1,800 calls that we have a year.”
Richardson added that the fire department, which has the same number of paid staff members today as it did in 2017, is also being stretched thin by the town’s growth. He said the department is projected to respond to about 2,250 calls this year, more than double the annual call volume from a decade earlier.
And there are fewer volunteer firefighters around to assist with the calls, according to Richardson. He said the department’s “volunteer participation has dropped off significantly” in recent years.
“It’s not because people don’t want to (volunteer), it’s because they can’t,” he said. “A lot of our newer volunteers that we’re starting to see now are military, and they’re great and they’re doing really well when they’re here. But if they get called to go back to Fort Bragg and (told to) go wherever they’ve got to go, they’ve got to go right then. It may be four or five months before we see them again.”
Richardson said the fire department has both a smaller staff and larger workload than agencies in towns with similar populations. Departments in neighboring Southern Pines and Pinehurst, he said, have as many as four more firefighters working per shift.
“We’re overworking our personnel,” he said. “Our personnel are sitting there going, ‘Hey, if I go over to Southern Pines or Pinehurst, they’ve got more personnel.’”
It was not immediately clear how much the newly approved positions, which Richardson described as being “entry level,” will pay. He warned the council that it could take some time to fill the positions.
“Hiring people right now is not easy,” he said, adding that eight of the 10 part-time firefighter openings included in the town’s budget for the current fiscal year have yet to be filled.
Mayor Robbie Farrell said the fire department’s staffing situation is a “serious” issue that affects “all of the citizens” of Aberdeen.
“When we don’t have enough people to respond to these calls, it can cause all kinds of problems,” he said.
