Starting a new small business may be easier now than ever, but in today’s crazy economy it’s important to do your homework first.
The Small Business Center at Sandhills Community College is co-sponsoring a 10-part business basics webinar series that begins Oct. 5. Mike Collins of The Perfect Workday will facilitate the course.
Each webinar will be offered twice, at 7 p.m. or 2 p.m. the following day, and participants only need to sign up for one time slot. There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is required.
ABCs of Starting a Small Business is part of the free, confidential counseling services offered by SBC through the “Reboot, Recover, Rebuild” program.
“Our goal is to reach out to our small business clients and business community and offer them the opportunity to speak to a professional business counselor, many of whom provide their services to us through face-to-face seminars or online webinars,” said Teresa Reynolds, director of the Sandhills Community College Small Business Center.
In May, the Small Business Center Network of the NC Community College System announced nearly $3 million in new funding made possible by the 2020 COVID-19 Recovery Act to support additional counseling services for small businesses. Program topics include general business guidance, start-up assistance, business planning, and advice on branding, marketing, finances, taxes and accounting, and legal concerns.
The SCC SBC Reboot, Recover, Rebuild Program is open to any Moore or Hoke County business. To learn more, visit www.sandhills.edu/sbc send an email to reynoldst@sandhills.edu or call (910) 695-3938.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.