Van Dusen Hall

The Small Business Center is located in Van Dusen Hall on the Sandhills Community College campus. 

Starting a new small business may be easier now than ever, but in today’s crazy economy it’s important to do your homework first.

The Small Business Center at Sandhills Community College is co-sponsoring a 10-part business basics webinar series that begins Oct. 5. Mike Collins of The Perfect Workday will facilitate the course.

Each webinar will be offered twice, at 7 p.m. or 2 p.m. the following day, and participants only need to sign up for one time slot. There is no cost to attend, but pre-registration is required.

ABCs of Starting a Small Business is part of the free, confidential counseling services offered by SBC through the “Reboot, Recover, Rebuild” program.

“Our goal is to reach out to our small business clients and business community and offer them the opportunity to speak to a professional business counselor, many of whom provide their services to us through face-to-face seminars or online webinars,” said Teresa Reynolds, director of the Sandhills Community College Small Business Center.

In May, the Small Business Center Network of the NC Community College System announced nearly $3 million in new funding made possible by the 2020 COVID-19 Recovery Act to support additional counseling services for small businesses. Program topics include general business guidance, start-up assistance, business planning, and advice on branding, marketing, finances, taxes and accounting, and legal concerns.

The SCC SBC Reboot, Recover, Rebuild Program is open to any Moore or Hoke County business. To learn more, visit www.sandhills.edu/sbc send an email to reynoldst@sandhills.edu or call (910) 695-3938.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Sign Up
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get 24-7 digital-only access and support award-winning community journalism. This gives you access to thepilot.com and its electronic replica edition.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber , you also receive unlimited digital access. You can do that here. For any problems, call our customer service number at 910-693-2487 or 693-2488.

Free access for current print subscribers
Get Started

Home Delivery

Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday with home delivery. Your home delivery subscription also includes unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days