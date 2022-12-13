Smart. Kind. Distinguished. A kid at heart. Invested — These were among the accolades aimed at retiring Sandhills Community College President John Dempsey Monday night.
The Sandhills annual Board of Trustees Christmas party set the stage to pay tribute to Dempsey, the longest standing community college president in North Carolina, who will retire on Dec. 31 after 33 years in that top job.
Before dinner, Board of Trustees vice chair Larry Caddell spoke to Dempsey’s many achievements over the years, including growing the college's foundation from around $750,000 to $45 million and expanding the college by16 buildings.
He said Dempsey has received 11 distinguished service honors, and will receive another in February from the Boy Scouts of America as Man of the Year.
Among Dempsey’s greatest achievements, though, was his work with students and staff. Caddell said Dempsey could always be counted on to put students first, and he has yet to meet a staff member that does not love Dempsey.
After Caddell’s speech, organizers showed two videos of friends, family and staff speaking of Dempsey.
Heather Lyons, executive assistant to the president, relayed a similar message as Caddell’s.
“He’s wonderful about sharing his knowledge about where to go and what to do, and he just feels so much pride for these students,” Lyons said. “His door is literally always open for those students and he wants them to know that.”
Dempsey stayed in touch with students by also teaching one course every year of his presidency.
“I think there’s probably only one president who taught a class every year that he has been in office, and John has done that,” Emmet Logan, a donor to Sandhills, said. “And that’s leading by example. John’s teaching tells the entire college, ‘This is what we do; this is what matters — what goes on in that classroom everyday — that is how we change lives.’”
Brenda Jackson, recently tapped as the college’s interim president after retiring as one of its senior leaders, shared that Dempsey always has people’s best interests at heart and was enjoyable to work with.
“It was fun to work with him on a project,” Jackson said. “You knew that you were doing something that was going to benefit the community, but you were going to have a good time while you were doing it.”
Vice President of Student Services Kellie Shoemake shared these sentiments and thanked Dempsey for the atmosphere he created at the college.
“I want to thank you for always putting people first and creating a culture that encourages our faculty, staff and students to genuinely care for and appreciate one another, making them feel like they're family,” Shoemake said.
Board of Trustees member Helen Probst Mills named Dempsey as president emeritus of Sandhills Community College, sparking a standing ovation.
In typical self-effacing fashion, Dempsey noted to the audience the Latin translation: “‘e’ meaning out and ‘meritus’ meaning deserves to be.”
A second video featured N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, who spoke to Dempsey’s critical role in the community and helping people get jobs. Cooper awarded Dempsey with the Order of the Longleaf Pine, the state’s highest civilian honor.
Dempsey spoke highly of the honor it has been to work with the “world’s greatest team” at Sandhills.
Gifts given at the end of the night to Dempsey included two candelabras, an engraved vase for his “steadfast leadership,” and a new duffle bag with monogrammed bag tags.
“The only constant in life is change,” Dempsey said near the end of the night, saying he was lucky during his career at Sandhills and doing “work in the company of good people.”
Earlier Monday afternoon, the college’s board of trustees held its meeting that had been originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 before the power blackout. Board members received several updates and:
* briefly addressed the development of a new public service building at the school’s Carthage location. Caddell said the first step should be to rezone the location in order to use the site for various safety training activities, like an indoor shooting range.
* noted that construction at Kennedy Hall should be done by mid-February.
* heard from Campus security officer Dwight Threet on measures being pursued to increase campus safety, including installing gun safes and adding alarms to all buildings.
The college, which was closed for three days last week because of the power blackout, resumed operations on Thursday, Dec. 8. Semester final exams had been scheduled to start Dec. 8, but Rebecca Roush, senior vice president of academic affairs and institutional planning, said professors instead were given the opportunity to use last Thursday and Friday to wrap up classes and hold exams at the end of this week.
Sandhills does not have a winter graduation ceremony, but the registrar is working to finalize transcripts for December graduates.
