Part one in an occasional series on the past, present and future of West Southern Pines.
West Southern Pines was once a bustling municipality, economically prosperous and community-oriented. Long-time residents want to bring back the spirit of that earlier community for future generations.
As one of the first predominantly African American townships in North Carolina, the neighborhoods between the current U.S. 1 up to Midland Road once had a commercial core, churches, schools and social life. However, West Southern Pines’ vigor declined in the decades following its absorption into Southern Pines proper in 1931.
Today, efforts are underway to breathe fresh life into West Southern Pines as town leaders and staff work directly with the community to craft plans that welcome new development and growth and opportunity for residents.
Decisions on those developments are expected this year, the 100th anniversary of the incorporation of West Southern Pines.
Beginning today, The Pilot examines the history, the issues and the choices that lie before West Southern Pines.
Remembering the Past
Born and raised in West Southern Pines, Kim Wade has spent the better part of her life dedicated to her community’s welfare, collecting stories and documenting the area's history. At 17 years old, she stepped up to ask the Southern Pines Recreation Department if community residents could use the old Southern Pines Elementary School gymnasium for summer activities. Wade recalled them playing games, holding basketball tournaments, and doing arts and crafts.
“I was able to witness how our community collaborated with each other to make sure we (children) were involved,” said Wade, now 65. “So whenever I started witnessing that these types of things were no longer available to the young people coming behind, I felt that it was something I needed to do and get involved.”
She also wrote plays for the community to participate in during the summer. She was recognized as an African American playwright in the 9th edition of ‘Who’s Who Among African Americans.’
Growing up, she recalled the West Southern Pines churches working together to host two-week Bible schools during the summer to keep children occupied. Wade always felt safe as a child because she knew everyone was looking out for her.
“We grew up around folks who were entrepreneurs. Our educators were our extended family, so we actually experienced that ‘a village raising a child’ because all the folks had permission to correct us,” Wade said. “It saddens me to see that children now have to be concerned to walk to school, thinking that some harm may come to them.”
Vincent Gordon, who today is chairman of the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust, also grew up in West Southern Pines. He echoed Wade’s sentiment about the community.
His father was a school principal, his mother a teacher. Other neighbors also worked in education, and he could not turn a corner without someone there to give him a lesson.
“They knew if you were going to be someone and helped you live up to your potential,” Gordon said.
He said many memories stem from the elementary school gymnasium, from summer activities to other community events. He remembers one Valentine’s Day dance when he won a raffle.
“I didn't ever win things, but I drew the winning ticket for a pink cake, and I took it home to my mother,” Gordon said.
Gordon graduated from Pinecrest High School in 1980. Pinecrest High School integrated and consolidated seven previously segregated high schools from around the area in 1969.
A Glimpse of History
West Southern Pines was one of the first incorporated African American townships in North Carolina in 1923.
The town was a hub for business. It boasted a hospital, pharmacy, dentist, dry cleaners, school, credit union, restaurants, sawmill and a manufacturing business that made custom bricks.
Wade’s home, built in 1927, has bricks created by the brick masons of early West Southern Pines.
But its charter was revoked in 1931 because of “health” and “police” concerns. Minutes from the February 1931 Southern Pines Town Council meeting detailed the reasons behind the revocation, all reflecting the racial climate and stereotypes prevalent at the time.
“First, for the reason that many criminals of North Carolina are drifting into West Southern Pines … where they are protected by a negro form of government,” minutes of the meeting read. “Second, that there is a considerable danger from a health standpoint of a epidemic breaking out in the negro section that would cause serious danger to Southern Pines as a resort community and a town that is dependent upon the negroes as servants. … Third reason that negroes were not capable of governing themselves …”
These reasons were spoken by then-Mayor D. G. Stutz and, according to meeting minutes, supported by residents in attendance of the meeting, including James Boyd, who established the natural park and estate at Weymouth.
Several decades later, West Southern Pines residents say they were dealt another blow by town zoning decisions.
The oldest zoning map at the Southern Pines Planning Department dates back to 1977. The map showed mostly residential zoning in West Southern Pines but also included several neighborhood shopping districts, some of which were clustered near Pennsylvania Avenue.
An online map created in 2012 by Kim Wade and Town IT Specialist Amy Kirk marks the locations of historic businesses in West Southern Pines. Some of the businesses match the location of the neighborhood shopping district, but it is unclear why all existing businesses at the time were not zoned as such.
The zoning did not force businesses to close but blocked new ones from forming anywhere zoned as residential. Businesses slowly petered out to where it is today, a mostly residential neighborhood. A few businesses exist off of Pennsylvania Avenue today, including Bo’s Westside Detailing, Blendz Barbershop and a couple of child care facilities.
Numerous churches also remain, including Trinity A.M.E. Zion. It is also the 100th anniversary of the Trinity building this year, though the congregation dates back to the 19th century, when members went to each other's homes for fellowship.
Looking Forward
Community leaders in West Southern Pines want to return to a close-knit community for current and future generations. Wade said bringing the community together starts with a conversation.
“What we are trying to do is make Southern Pines a hometown for everybody, and in order to do that, we have to establish relationships with each other,” Wade said. “And to establish a relationship is to sit down and talk and communicate and get to know each other — share different perspectives on why and how we get to a point where there is a division.
“People are just people. We are all human. We have the same dreams and hopes for our families. And once we are able to break down that wall (division), I believe the generations to come will thank us for it and be able to live a much more peaceful, loving life than what I had experienced because of all of the discrimination …”
The West Southern Pines Center for African American History, Cultural Arts and Business is a major step toward that goal of creating more community spaces.
It took more than two years of legal battles for the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust to purchase the campus from the Moore County Board of Education. The sale was approved in 2022 at $685,000.
The center was previously Southern Pines Primary School. Prior to that, the campus was an all Black school. Four acres of the property were purchased by African American families in the early 1900s to build the West Southern Pines Rosenwald School in 1925. The original buildings were demolished in 1950.
Wade said the plan is to use the old classrooms in the former school as a “business incubator” and the cafeteria as a “kitchen incubator” for community members to lease and use as either office space or a physical business location.
“We have a lot of folks who would love to be acknowledged as caterers but are not on the list with most of the establishments here because they are not cooking inside of a commercial kitchen,” Wade said. “(The center) will afford folks who want to go into the catering business to have a commercial kitchen to rent and to be able to prepare the food.”
Gordon said about 44 people expressed interest in using the center for a business. Sections of the center are opening as the building passes safety inspections. The auditorium was recently cleared for public use and will be leasable in January.
Another feature of the center will be an African American heritage museum with exhibits celebrating the Black heritage and culture of West Southern Pines.
“It’s the cultural piece we want to maintain and recognize and become a part of,” Gordon said.
The community provided a lot of its facilities in the early 1900s, he said, because of inequitable treatment and the need for Black residents to take care of themselves.
With the increased energy behind revitalizing West Southern Pines, Wade shared she has heard comments about the West Southern Pines community trying to separate from Southern Pines proper. She called these remarks discriminatory.
“It's no different than having Chinatown or Little Italy, where we celebrate our culture but are open to everyone to come in and experience who we are,” Wade said. “And I feel sometimes it's overshadowed because folks are still perceiving us as people who are rebelling and being defiant or hostile towards establishment, and the only thing that we want to do is celebrate our culture, and that it be identified.
“We know that we should be acknowledged for the amazing things that our ancestors accomplished. And that's our quest right now — to make sure we document it all and send it out to society.”
