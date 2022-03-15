For many that know the back roads around their home like the back of their own hand, a missing road sign can oftentimes be overlooked.
But when it comes to those unaware of the territory they are in, a missing road sign could have a deadly consequence. That’s the danger that Moore County Public Safety officials warn of after noticing an increase in the number of signs missing or damaged in recent years.
A recent Facebook post said that more than 160 signs had been stolen or damaged since January 2021 in Moore County.
“It has been a little issue, but over the last couple years it has really picked up,” said Matt Dawkins, deputy fire marshal for Moore County.
Dawkins said that the missing signs have caused the biggest problem to out-of-county agencies that come into the county to provide mutual aid on emergency calls, new first responders who are still learning the area and new residents who try to report vehicle accidents that might not know the cross streets.
The problem also impacts the Sheriff’s Office and its deputies, who must cover 706 square miles of the county.
“When you have officers that are responding to, and I’ll give you an example of when we respond to a rural part of this county, we count on these road signs,” Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said. “If it’s an officer not familiar with that road or a road we don’t get a lot of calls on, the guys might not be familiar with it. (The street sign) does help us.”
While some of the issues of missing road signs can be avoided most times with GPS mapping, it’s not a foolproof method across the county.
“Our (Mobile Data Information System) gives us mapping in our cars — as long as we can get that signal,” Field said. He added that service for the vehicles can be spotty, a lot like cellular service, in the northern end of the county.
The problems also extend to new employees of the postal and package delivery services when trying to locate addresses for their deliveries.
Dawkins said that many times signs are stolen because someone wants one that matches their name or the road they live on. Other signs have funny names or might reference a favorite song.
“There are some signs that we can get put back up and they are already gone 24 to 48 hours later,” Dawkins said.
The cost of a missing or damaged sign also comes with a price for the taxpayers in the county. Moore County Public Safety is responsible for the replacement of the signs to the tune of $250 a sign. And there’s labor costs: the county has two workers who work solely on creating and replacing the signs.
“Public safety is responsible for putting up the signs and we make them in our office,” Dawkins said. “With every sign reported missing or damaged, we make one. Once the stack is big enough, we have a couple guys that come in and they make a day of it to go out and put them up.”
The N.C. Department of Transportation is only responsible for replacing signs on major state and national highways.
A form is located on the public safety website to report a lost or damaged sign, or a sign can be reported by calling the office at 910-947-6317.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
