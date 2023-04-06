Max Epstein has had plenty of diverse interests to indulge during his high school career: building a nuclear fusion reactor in his attic, ballet performances, researching the probability of extraterrestrial life.
Winning a National Merit Scholarship was never explicitly one of those interests — but he did it anyway.
Consideration for the National Merit program hinges on a student's junior year PSAT score, and Epstein knew several older classmates at The O’Neal School who hadn’t made the cut.
“I was never expecting to get it,” he said. “Some of my classmates a year above me who were brilliant and who had gotten into awesome colleges, none of them had gotten it.”
The highest-scoring 50,000 students nationally each year are notified of recognition, but semifinalist status is based on how they rank statewide. About one-third of the original pool qualify as semifinalists and advance in the program. Semifinalists then submit more test scores and an essay in the hope of being among the 7,500 ultimately named National Merit scholars.
But the $2,500 scholarship itself is almost beside the point. The prestige of finalist status brought offers of scholarships and honors program placements from colleges Epstein hadn’t even applied to attend.
“I’ve been hearing since freshman year, ‘You take the PSAT and make sure you do well on it so you get the National Merit.’ Everybody says that like it’s a free ride, you got the National Merit, you can do everything,” he said.
“Looking at the actual scholarship, it was a little bit surprising.”
Other schools use the National Merit program to filter eligibility for specific programs, scholarships, and even research stipends, but none of Epstein’s schools of choice are among them. So far he’s been accepted to the engineering schools at Columbia University, N.C. State University, and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York.
He wasn’t necessarily worried about getting the scholarship or not. Having applied to several schools with single-digit acceptance rates, Epstein has learned to accept when the next step is out of his hands.
“Every year there have been brilliant people doing crazy stuff and it’s been a numbers game as far as the score on one test, does the person reading your essay connect with you,” he said.
“So much of it is luck, and so much of it is throwing your name in wherever you can and seeing what comes back.”
Epstein is also a recipient of the Mary and Elliott Wood Foundation Undergraduate Scholarship, a $7,500 award open to students at certain schools in Moore, Randolph, Guilford and Davidson counties.
Based on the school’s existing records, Epstein is the first National Merit scholar from O’Neal, where he’s been a student since pre-kindergarten. He may also be the first who takes his athletic avocation — classical ballet — as seriously as his plans to study nuclear physics.
Epstein has no intention of forcing those passions to merge. One pushes the boundaries of discovery and offers new potential for clean energy generation, while the other is an homage to beauty and tradition, a way to stay connected to centuries of culture and his own artistic mentors.
“I’m up in my attic working on the reactor and when something works I jump around yelling,” he said. “I’m so excited about that, when I just achieved something that I designed and built myself.
“At the same time, I’m creating a future for myself where I’ll be dancing as long as my joints will let me, but I want to keep them separate.”
Epstein has been dancing with the High Point Ballet as a student performer, and could maintain that connection as a student at N.C. State. He’s also considering pursuing an academic minor in dance, along with a physics or engineering major — any way to maintain his skills and flexibility and keep his dancing options open.
Based on advice from well-meaning adults, he’s conceded that such unrelated fields might make for an impracticable double major. When he finishes college, he’d like to have it all: maybe a few years as a professional performer, then graduate school.
But first, Epstein will spend the next four years embracing every opportunity he can in both areas.
“This crazy college path,” he said, “means I’ll be doing all of these things and not sleeping.”
