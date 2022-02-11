Angie Cox woke last Saturday morning still a bit tired from a late night of binging Netflix with her husband Gary. The cold, raw morning she saw outside her Whispering Pine backyard — there were white caps on her beloved Thagard Lake — gave her a chill.
But biscuits and gravy were promised and this new-ish Southern gal had adapted enough that her entire family now looked forward to the weekend ritual.
Daughter Aleah, 12, had already bounced out of the house to hang with friends across the lake. Garrett, 18, is a teenage boy so it was hard to tell if he was home, sleepy, hungry, all of those or none.
After Angie preheated the oven she walked back to her husband, who was stretching and looking out the back windows at the lake.
“I bet those people are freezing,” she said. She and Gary watched in disbelief as two strangers, dressed as spring golfers, canoed clumsily through the icy cold water.
Then tired turned to terror. As the wind shifted, so did the canoe. Angie and Gary watched as the canoe overturned and its two passengers went under.
“OH MY GOD! GARY!”
Gary was already reacting.
“Garrett, follow me. NOW.”
Garrett knew the urgency of that command and all three dashed into the backyard.
Angie stood on the shore calling 911. Garrett grabbed life jackets. Gary started to push their hand-me-down canoe into the water. Only one oar was in the yard. With no time to spare, he and his first born set out 100 yards offshore in an attempt to do something neither of them had ever done.
Meanwhile, the 911 operator and Angie were having a battle of wills.
“Ma’am do not enter the water. I repeat, do not enter the water.”
“We aren’t just going to stand on the shore and watch these people drown!”
“We have help on the way, ma’am. Do not enter the water.”
“I am not entering the water, and my husband and son are already in the water. HURRY.”
On the water, Gary and Garrett took turns shouting swimming instructions toward the two men in the water.
Two backyards down from the developing drama, Mike Boyle was piddling around on his deck. When he looked up to see what the ruckus was, he saw his friend Gary and his son Garrett doing their best to one-oar-it to the middle of the lake. As his eyes adjusted to the strange sight — even for the Cox family — his eyes moved across the horizon to the two other men in very serious trouble.
Before he could convince himself that he too should not enter the water, he was in his kayak with rope from the boat supply box, closing quickly on the two canoes.
Garrett wasn’t sure what he was hearing from one of the men until he and his dad were right next to their bobbing bodies.
“I’m dead! I’m dead!” the younger of the two men said as he went under.
Gary figured the men had seconds. Both were staying under a bit longer each time. It was a huge risk, but he knew this was probably the last chance to save them, especially the younger one. As Gary leaned “at least a foot into the deep water,” he felt the man’s short hair in between the tops of his fingers. As he prayed that his hands would work in the cold, he saw the gray clammy skin of the man bob up. He had him.
Garrett, meanwhile, had lassoed the older man with his bare arms and had pried the older man’s hands off of his own and instructed him to hang onto the side of the now-wobbling canoe.
The rescue mission was in its final stages now. The five men were alive, two of them barely. At one point, the second man's hands started to slip from the side of the canoe. Everyone saw it, even Angie from the shore. She said what everyone was thinking,
“Please hang on a little bit longer.”
Boyle threw rope to Garrett; Gary oared with one arm, the other firmly clamped on top of four weak and shivering sets of knuckles. Boyle, in his makeshift tugboat of a kayak, hauled one canoe, one oar, two of his friends, and two hypothermic strangers to Gary’s muddy, icy shore.
The strangers were cold and distraught. Neither could stand. Angie had Garrett’s blanket and was wading out to yell some more.
“You are alive! See! You did it! It’s ok!”
When neither of them responded, she immediately thought there must be a language barrier. So she yelled louder.
“YOU ARE ALIVE! SEE! YOU ARE GOING TO BE OK!”
The younger one cried and rocked back and forth in a fetal position, Angie draped the blanket further around him and gave him the kind of bear hug usually reserved for her kids when they were upset. She saw him smile for the first time.
Paramedics worked with the still visibly shaken visitors, who declined a trip to the hospital for additional care. The visitors shared with their rescuers that they were renting a lakeside home nearby for golfing and a chance to see North Carolina. Fire Chief and Village Manager Rich Lambdin, also on the scene, silently thanked the universe that the first water rescue in Whispering Pines history had ended with a miracle and two grateful village visitors.
As the week progressed, the strangers shyly brought gifts to the family sharing how grateful they were. Aleah missed the entire family drama.
“I’m the youngest so I miss everything, but I would have loved to have helped too. I’m still really proud of my family and I’m really glad those people were ok. That’s what really matters.”
The Whispering Pines Village Council will honor the Cox family and Boyle at a meeting later this spring.
(2) comments
Mike Boyle too !
John Misiaszek
Gary, you and Garrett are HERO'S. VERY WELL DONE.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.