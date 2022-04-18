Pinehurst officially took ownership of Given Memorial Library and Tufts Archives on Monday, giving Moore County’s largest municipality its first government-run library.
A ceremony was held to mark what Village Manager Jeff Sanborn called a “new chapter” in the 58-year-old facility’s history. He said Pinehurst began working in earnest to assume control of the library in 2018.
“It was staring us right in the face that what we needed to do was put in place an agreement that would build upon what's right here in this unique place with this unique building, because it's so important to our community,” Sanborn said. “We, from the village standpoint, reached out to the Given-Tufts Organization and started that conversation about how we could build such an agreement.”
Stuart Mills, president of the board of directors for Given Memorial Library, signed the deed transferring the building and its collections to the village, which has earmarked $1 million for improvements to the library and archives. Those improvements are expected to begin following the U.S. Open in 2024.
“This is a momentous event, I believe, in our beautiful Eden in the pines which we have here,” Mills said. “It is the culmination, as Jeff was saying, of a multi-year collaboration between Given-Tufts and the village mayor, the council and the staff. This collaboration has proven to be, and continues to prove to be, a very successful public-private partnership.”
The Given Tufts board will retain control of the organization’s $2.8 million endowment. Its agreement with Pinehurst commits 4 percent of the endowment’s annual balance to the village to support library operations. That’s close to the village’s $150,000 yearly contribution to the Given library’s operating budget.
This story is developing; check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.