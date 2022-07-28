On July 27, 1950, Johnnie “Ralph” Holder became the first Moore County resident to be killed in action during the Korean War. He was only 20 years old.
Like so many casualties of what is sometimes called “the forgotten war,” Holder’s sacrifice seemed at risk of being buried by the sands of time. But his legacy now lives on through the Corporal J. Ralph Holder Bridge, which overlooks Deep River near the site of the fallen soldier’s childhood home in Carthage.
A crowd of about 50 people, including members of Holder’s family, elected officials and representatives from local branches of the American Legion, attended a ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate the naming of the bridge. Originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event coincided with both the 72nd anniversary of Holder’s death and the 69th anniversary of the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement in 1953.
The effort to have the bridge named in honor of Holder was spearheaded by his nephew Charlie Cooper and state Sen. Tom McInnis, whose district includes Moore County. The work was championed by American Legion Post 12 and their late commander, Michael Gast.
“In order to get this bridge done in the way we did it, it required special legislation signed by not only the governor but all the members of the General Assembly on both sides of the building,” said McInnis, one of several people who spoke during the ceremony. “And we did it.”
Holder’s nephew Jesse Holder, a former Navy lieutenant commander, traveled from Las Vegas, where he is currently running for a contested seat in the Nevada State Assembly, to attend the ceremony.
“I think about Johnnie ‘Ralph’ Holder growing up in this area,” he said. “He went to a little schoolhouse probably like ‘Little House on the Prairie’ and they said the Pledge of Allegiance, and he said that pledge quite a few times before he was 18. Then, when the time came, his allegiance was to his country. He said, ‘I’m going to do what I'm called to do.’”
Jesse Holder added that the green sign overlooking the bridge “will outlive all of us,” ensuring that future generations know his uncle’s name.
“His name will live on,” he said. “We’re showing the proper respect and reverence and gratitude and appreciation for a man who had a tremendous sacrifice so we can all enjoy our way of life.”
Phil Paschal, another one of Johnnie Holder’s nephews, also spoke during the ceremony. As a Vietnam veteran, Paschal said he is all too familiar with the fear that Holder and his fellow soldiers might have felt in their final moments.
“They met an army of fierce fighters,” Paschal said. “On the 27th day of July, they met a force and they were surrounded. And a lot of young lives were lost.”
Cooper said the event was the culmination of “a long and sometimes difficult journey to bring our uncle Ralph home.” During the ceremony, he read from a letter that then-President Harry Truman had written to Holder’s family following the young corporal’s death.
“He stands in an unbroken line of patriots who have dared to die that freedom might live and grow and increase its blessings,” Cooper said, reading from the letter. “Freedom lives. And through it, he lives in a way that humbles the undertakings of most men.”
Cooper went on to say that his uncle “was never allowed to finish growing up here, get married and have a family.”
“Let his sacrifice serve as a reminder that freedom is never free, and that we all stand on his shoulders,” he said.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(2) comments
I'm happy, I guess, for the family, and I believe this memorial is an honorable gesture for the man's sacrifice.
This however is dishonest: “We’re showing the proper respect and reverence and gratitude and appreciation for a man who had a tremendous sacrifice so we can all enjoy our way of life.”
"He stands in an unbroken line of patriots who have dared to die that freedom might live and grow and increase its blessings,” Cooper said, reading from the (Truman) letter. “Freedom lives. And through it, he lives in a way that humbles the undertakings of most men.”
The invasion of Korea was a war crime from beginning to end just like the opportunity offered me during our invasion of Vietnam and the USA's invasion of Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya. Saying this man "dared to die that freedom might live and grow in its blessings" is not an honest statement. This man and the thirty six thousand five hundred and sixteen men who died with him died for a lie just like the fifty eight thousand three hundred men, and women, who gave up everything in Vietnam so that a very few oligarchs could protect their economic interests. If you dislike what I have just said you should ask yourself why, why you keep hearing the empty words extolling human sacrifice and think it grand. "Dared to die that freedom might live and grow"? It makes me both sad and angry.
American Legion Post 12 in Carthage has 18 Korean War era veterans. We had 2 in attendance yesterday, making for a wonderful occasion to thank them for their service. And thank you to all fellow American Legion members, the Holder family, and Moore County citizens who came out in support, and to The Pilot for covering this event.
