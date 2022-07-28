People walk along the Corporal J. Ralph Holder Bridge after a ceremony on July 27, 2022.

A couple holds hands while walking along the Corporal J. Ralph Holder Bridge after a ceremony on July 27, 2022.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

On July 27, 1950, Johnnie “Ralph” Holder became the first Moore County resident to be killed in action during the Korean War. He was only 20 years old.

Like so many casualties of what is sometimes called “the forgotten war,” Holder’s sacrifice seemed at risk of being buried by the sands of time. But his legacy now lives on through the Corporal J. Ralph Holder Bridge, which overlooks Deep River near the site of the fallen soldier’s childhood home in Carthage.

Sen. Tom McInnis speaks during a ceremony honoring Johnnie “Ralph” Holder on July 27, 2022.

Sen. Tom McInnis speaks during a ceremony honoring Johnnie “Ralph” Holder on July 27, 2022.
A wreath is attached to the sign marking the Corporal J. Ralph Holder Bridge following a ceremony on July 27, 2022.

A wreath is attached to the sign marking the Corporal J. Ralph Holder Bridge following a ceremony on July 27, 2022.
Nephews

Johnnie Holder’s nephews Johnnie Paschal, left, Jesse Holder, Charlie Cooper and Phil Paschal.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

ken leary

I'm happy, I guess, for the family, and I believe this memorial is an honorable gesture for the man's sacrifice.

This however is dishonest: “We’re showing the proper respect and reverence and gratitude and appreciation for a man who had a tremendous sacrifice so we can all enjoy our way of life.”

"He stands in an unbroken line of patriots who have dared to die that freedom might live and grow and increase its blessings,” Cooper said, reading from the (Truman) letter. “Freedom lives. And through it, he lives in a way that humbles the undertakings of most men.”

The invasion of Korea was a war crime from beginning to end just like the opportunity offered me during our invasion of Vietnam and the USA's invasion of Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya. Saying this man "dared to die that freedom might live and grow in its blessings" is not an honest statement. This man and the thirty six thousand five hundred and sixteen men who died with him died for a lie just like the fifty eight thousand three hundred men, and women, who gave up everything in Vietnam so that a very few oligarchs could protect their economic interests. If you dislike what I have just said you should ask yourself why, why you keep hearing the empty words extolling human sacrifice and think it grand. "Dared to die that freedom might live and grow"? It makes me both sad and angry.

Report Add Reply
Linda Vandercook

American Legion Post 12 in Carthage has 18 Korean War era veterans. We had 2 in attendance yesterday, making for a wonderful occasion to thank them for their service. And thank you to all fellow American Legion members, the Holder family, and Moore County citizens who came out in support, and to The Pilot for covering this event.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days