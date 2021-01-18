While sitting in a Georgia jail cell in 1962, having been arrested for holding a prayer vigil outside Albany City Hall, the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. began writing Strength to Love.
This volume of some of his best-known sermons was published the following year. In its pages are King’s vision of love as a source for social and political change.
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that,” King wrote. Those words continue to resonate almost 60 years later.
On Monday, the Moore County NAACP presented a virtual MLK Youth Celebration featuring keynote speaker Elijah Lee. An ordained minister, the 13-year old activist is known across North Carolina for speaking out on the issues of child abuse awareness, racism, resilience and youth empowerment.
“Today we hear a call for justice. Today we hear a call for equality,” Lee said.
Within this last year, he noted many lives have been lost to racism but that they were not the first. Calling out names of those who have been killed in every generation, from Breonna Taylor to Emmett Till, he said to bring about change means taking action.
“It is our job to rise to the occasion. It is our job to recognize we are hurt and do something about it. To recognize that people of color are not treated the same in America,” he said. “Our job as a new generation is to understand that the only way to bring equality is to be the light in the world. We must be the light in the darkness surrounding us.”
Lee continued, “Being the light means you confront oppressive statements. Being the light means you have power and strength and that your life matters...What you do today, affects my tomorrow. Whatever laws you put in place, affects our tomorrow.”
“Young people have a spot in this fight. It is our turn to take a seat at the table..We need to get out and peaceably protest our rights. Now is the time to be the light in the darkness. It is time for us to rise. It is time for us to bring equality, it is time for us to bring change.”
Other local events and celebrations in honor of MLK included a virtual brunch program sponsored by the West Southern Pines Civic Club, an interfaith virtual worship service hosted by Faith Missionary Baptist Church, and a peaceful vehicle caravan through southern Moore County on Monday morning.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas also held its annual MLK Tribute event virtually on Monday.
Sharon Nicholson Harrell, DDS, presented the FirstHealth MLK Leadership Award to Dr. Raymond Washington Jr. He is a general surgery specialist with Pinehurst Surgical Clinic, specializing in liver, pancreas, gallbladder, spleen and colorectal surgery, and also serves as a youth mentor among his other community leadership roles.
This year’s MLK Tribute keynote speaker was Dr. Shayna Jones, an OB/GYN physician with FirstHealth and Pinehurst Surgical Clinic.
“One of life’s most persistent and urgent questions is: What are you doing for others? The time is always right to do what is right,” said Jones, quoting MLK.
She spoke about how MLK’s essays, sermons and speeches have shaped and molded her both personally and professionally.
“The more I read his works, the more he inspires me. I thank him for leaving us these wonderful gifts that even today are so meaningful and applicable,” Jones said. “Even today, his words demonstrate how you can be courageous in a nonviolent manner and your message is heard loud and clear.”
“The “doctor” preceding my name is only because he dedicated his life to fight for me. Yes, I say me. I am that Black woman that would not have been able to access the education my academic record holds today. His life and untimely demise paved the path of less resistance.”
As a physician she is able “to partake in the fight of breaking barriers for access to healthcare for the underserved, the economically disadvantaged. I am able to spread the equality he preached about through healthcare.”
Jones also spoke of the importance of MLK’s teachings about nonviolent protest, saying that it was not a position of stagnant passivity or deadening complacency.
“The method is nonaggressive physically but strongly aggressive spiritually. The nonviolent resistor does not seek to humiliate or defeat the violent resistor, but to win his friendship and understanding.”
