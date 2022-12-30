Southern Pines’ newest mural, located at 311 SE Broad St., is hard to miss with the towering horses that nod to the town’s rich equestrian history. A block party officially welcomed the two-story mural on Wednesday.
The mural, painted by Nick Napoletano this past November, is the first to go up through the Arts Council of Moore County’s Mural Program.
“We are so impressed and so proud,” said Steve Harbour, a second-generation owner of the Harbour Place building. “What do San Diego, Atlanta, Miami and Southern Pines have in common? We have a Nick Napoletano original.”
Harbour introduced the mural and thanked those who helped make it possible, including Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney, the Town Council, Planning Director BJ Grieve, Chris Dunn as executive director of the Arts Council of Moore County, the mural committee and his family.
“Pulling something like this off needs to have a bit of an effort to it,” Harbour said. “Southern Pines is a special place, and you need to think things through before you put something up in it. We’re all for the effort, and I think it made it better.”
Harbour was amazed by Napoletano’s process, which started with a grid of affirming messages. Harbour added the first message — a thank you to his mother and father. Napoletano then used the tagged wall to paint the piece.
The mural is a reflection of the passing of time and being present. The horse motif is a nod to the role of horses in the area, and the first stop-motion imagery of a horse moving by Eadweard Muybridge inspired the design.
“It’s really about the experience of time — so the past, present and future — and what it means to be more present and focus on the present and stay in the present because the present is all we have,” Napoletano said in a previous interview.
Harbour drew attention to the two birds featured in the design, a representation of his parents. He was particularly struck by this detail and how Napoletano chose a yellow canary for his mother.
Harbour said their father was color-blind, and the only color he could see well was yellow. When he asked Napoletano if he knew this, Napoletano just said “it felt right.”
Dunn also spoke about the mural and the excitement to see it finished after three years of conversations.
“I believe in public art — this is art for everybody … you can enjoy it everyday,” Dunn said. “When we started doing this officially, we looked at what are the benefits of public art, and we can talk about the economic benefits, we can talk about the cool vibes it gives to an area, but the most important one for me is that art brings people together.
“If you were here for the 14 days Nick was painting, you would see people you never seen before … even the act of installing the mural was bringing people together.”
Local singer/songwriter and guitarist Abigail Dowd performed at the party, sharing songs and stories about spending time at businesses in Harbour Place.
“She was excited to see that we were bringing attention to this part of town,” Harbour said prior to the event. “And she’s such a great storyteller, I asked her if she would come to the unveiling and tell a few stories.”
Dowd pulled inspiration from Napoletano’s wall of positives for her performance. She first played a song entitled ‘Beautiful Day,’ from the wall message “today is beautiful.” Her second song, ‘One Moment at a Time,’ was inspired by a few intentions relating to the passing of time, being present and taking a breath.
She shared stories of eating pizza at Vito’s, which was previously located in the plaza, and dropping her friend off at Sunny Side tanning salon when in high school. Near the end of her set, she read an excerpt from James Boyd, who established the Weymouth estate, helped preserve the longleaf pine forests in Southern Pines and added to the area’s equestrian history.
“When I saw the horses, I thought, somebody knows Southern Pines because they put horses and not golf up here,” Dowd said.
The letter described early Southern Pines and highlighted what she called a “beautiful equestrian history that is rooted in our beautiful pine trees.”
Scott’s Table restaurant, located in the small shopping center, provided light snacks and warm drinks for the event. A raffle at the end of the event featured gift cards from many of the businesses within the plaza.
“It’s a real piece of art. That's what we wanted, a true piece of art,” Harbour said.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
