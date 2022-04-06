It’s been four years since Bradley Gibson performed in Moore County. A lot of life has happened in that time to him – to us.
“Four years, it feels like a lifetime ago,” said Gibson, who prowled the Broadway stage in the role of the adult Simba in Disney’s “The Lion King” when COVID-19 put a halt to live performances.
When the bright, white lights went out – temporarily – he kept on working in an acting role in the Starz series “Power Book II: Ghost,” produced by the rapper, 50 Cent. When that job finished, he was picked up for another role on the show “Kung Fu,” then his first feature film, Fire Island, and now his first starring role in a legal romance drama based on the novel, “Partner Track.”
“I’ve been filming a lot of television and film projects. That has been where my life has been moving since the pandemic,” Gibson said. “It is cool to sing and perform live, but that is something I haven’t been able to do as much.”
The opportunity to perform in a one-night only special concert presented by Sandhills Repertory Theatre on Saturday, April 23, at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, was a fun diversion to his first love. The show is Gibson’s own “love letter” to his hometown, created with the help of his friend and musical director, Rodney Bush.
“I’ll get the chance to sing the songs I love, the songs I gravitate to. These are songs I loved, whether I grew up listening to them, or because they are the songs that I got to know intimately on the Broadway stage,” he said. “It’s a bit of nostalgia. This is a collection of songs that I love and that is something I feel we all need right now. There is nothing better than a love song. Love is necessary for our lives.”
“It is lovely to come home and sing and tell stories to my community. I’m looking forward to filling them in on what I’ve been up to. That support from my hometown is really important to me. And music is a way of communication for me. I like looking out to the audience and seeing people I know and love, and giving them some updates.”
Gibson, a graduate of Pinecrest High School who performed with Pinecrest Players and Gary Taylor Dance before completing his studies at Boston Conservatory, has lived in New York City for nine years. When the pandemic hit, he was glad for the break. In early 2020, he had been working double-time, filming with “Power Book II: Ghost,” and also busy with his full-time role as Simba.
“The pandemic was a beautiful awakening for me. It was the first opportunity in my adult life where I got to be still and silent. We were all forced to look in the mirror and ask ourselves what about our lives needed attention. I got that chance and there’s been some ups and downs,” he said.
He used the time to transition into more television and film work, noting that his role with Power Book II (now filming season 3) opened his eyes to that type of acting and sparked more of an interest in film work.
“That is now another facet to my career,” he said.
But the time off-stage also encouraged him to spend more time – quality time – working on his mental health. He is a strong advocate for therapy and said he could not imagine where he’d have been in the pandemic without that resource.
“Every individual, especially those that come from areas or communities that need attention, should find someone they can talk to. Mental health is so important to me. It is something I will always talk loud about,” Gibson said. “I think so many of us just don’t know how to access the resources or we need to be better about understanding therapy and not be afraid of it. I figure if I praise my personal experience with it, maybe it will do someone else some good.”
Looking to the future, Gibson said one day he hopes to open his own theater company in Moore County.
“My first love is theater and performing live, that is something he will always return to,” noting he still has plenty of family in the area plus the opportunity to reach into his own wide circle of friends to also bring their time and talents to local stages.
“The arts were really thriving when I was a kid. Community theater productions, dance shows, there was so much going on at that time. That held a big responsibility and reason for why I am where I am. I know I’m so fortunate to come from a community with a thriving arts scene,” Gibson said. “Moore County, it is a beautiful place and space where people love to take in the arts especially in the summer when people are here vacationing. My large dream, down the road, is to one day be part of the beautiful, thriving arts community in Moore. I hope to make that happen.”
"Bradley Gibson in Concert"
Sandhills Repertory Theatre and impresario Michael Pizzi presents "Bradley Gibson in Concert," with musical director Rodney Bush, on Saturday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m., at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, Owens Auditorium on the campus of Sandhills Community College, 3395 Airport Road, Pinehurst. Tickets are $35 regular admission, $65 regular admission (meet Bradley, seating within 1st four rows of orchestra seating), $75 VIP section, and $110 VIP section (meet Bradley). Purchase tickets online at TicketMeSandhills.com or tickets at www.sandhillsrep.org.
