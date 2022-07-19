Every golfer has felt a fresh wave of emotion that moment after they stick their tee in the ground, place the ball on the peg before standing upright to glare down the first fairway.
Whether it’s the jitters of first-tee nerves playing a new course for the first time, or the much-needed escape for a quick nine holes after work, there’s something magical in that brief moment where preparation meets reality. Thoughts start of what could be in the unknown of what’s to come. One swift strike of the club, and you’re off.
While nearly every golfer won’t get to play for a USGA championship, golfers in the adaptive golf community had no chance prior to Monday to play for a national championship. That moment of preparation became reality Monday with tee shots from Grace Ann Braxton, the reigning gold medalist at the Special Olympics, and North Carolina native Jonathan Snyder.
The other 94 golfers in the field funneled through the first and 10th holes at Pinehurst No. 6, but unlike the first tee at a local club or muni course, there was a trailblazing feel in the fairways, with players hearing their names called, followed by a chorus of cheers for what might be the first time in their lives.
“This is a historical event. Just to be a part of it, I feel like a winner already,” Snyder said. “There's still the competitive spirit that wants to continue to do our best out there. Didn't quite have my best out there today, but I feel like (Tuesday) is a new day.”
As typical of most USGA championships, an in-state player is selected to hit one of the initial tee shots. That honor fell to Snyder, who said carrying the N.C. after his name drew support on the course after his tee shot on the 10th hole.
“I can sum that up in one word, too: Home. It feels like home,” Snyder said. “It was great support from all the volunteers and all the spectators that were coming around all day. I got a lot of love from the North Carolina folks today, and I really appreciated it.”
Braxton said she felt no nerves on the first tee, and didn’t waste much time stepping behind her ball and giving it a smack down the fairway.
“I felt really happy and honored to do it. It was nice and it was an honor to be the first Special Olympics athlete to tee off the first hole,” she said.
Honored to start the championship, Braxton sees what could possibly come in the future with the starting of the Adaptive Open.
“It can make people learn that it doesn’t matter what kind of disability you have, as long as you are playing golf together, you can have a fun time,” Braxton said.
The support staff around the championship could tell history was made on the first tee Monday.
“Today I’m going to teach you the rules of golf, and you’re going to teach me about adaptive golf,” said Jeffrey Lee, a rules official for the USGA, to the group he followed around the course.
Zoe Hixon, an 8-year-old from Fayetteville, Georgia, and her family came to the championship as guests of the USGA. Born with an arm impairment, Zoe had one goal for the historic event: get all 96 players’ autographs on a commemorative flag.
While a little young to understand the gravity of the inaugural championship, Zoe will take in the first two rounds of action at Pinehurst.
“People are going to be talking about this for the rest of your life,” Zoe’s mother, Mindy, said to her daughter, “and you are here.”
Posted up on the 10th tee, Zoe took her flag and a purple sharpie to the cart of every competitor. With a worldwide cast of players, the autographs had their own flair, including a few names in the Korean Hangul characters, which she happily pointed to.
“It was such a great opportunity to showcase adaptive sports in general. Not only just for golf, but this might be the stepping stone for other sports,” Mindy said.
Zoe picked up golf three years ago, and she competes in the North American One-Armed Golfer Association junior league, where she is the youngest player. The youngest player in the U.S. Adaptive Open field is Sophia Howard at 15, and she is one of the older players in Zoe’s junior league.
The trip to Pinehurst like this gives Mindy Hixon hope that her daughter could be in the field in the future. “In 2032 she could be playing and little kids will be coming up to her.”
Hixon was already getting noticed by the field of competitors Monday.
“I saw a young gal out there on the 10th tee who's missing her arm and she was going around getting signatures and autographs. For her to see what the caliber of play is like with guys and girls out here playing and doing this, hopefully she's inspired and she becomes a great golfer growing up,” first-round lead Chad Pfeifer said. “You never know who you can inspire along the way, so you just try your hardest, and this event is going to be spectacular for that.”
For many the first tee is just a start. But in the U.S. Adaptive Open, it’s more of a jumping off point.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
