Stacks of pants are piled neatly on a simple shelf. Nearby is a clothing rack of children’s Halloween costumes and another filled with shirts and even a few dresses. On the floor are baskets of socks and underwear.
This is the Sharing Room. Located in the lower level of the Trinity Community Outreach Center in Southern Pines, it is a clothing closet and lifeline for people experiencing homelessness in Moore County.
Dee Jaeger, 62, came last week looking for blue jeans. She has been homeless for about five years and travels by bicycle. Recently she returned to the area from Florida only to discover the few belongings she’d left behind with friends, including a tent, were gone.
“I try to find resources not just for myself but for others who are like me. So they can better their life,” Jaeger says.
Cliff Brown, founder of Team Workz, knows Jaeger well. He has been distributing necessities to homeless people in the area since 2019 and, last winter, treated an infection on Jaeger’s leg.
“We help people who want and need help,” he says.
Previously Brown had rented two storage units – at a cost around $500 a month – to store donated clothing. Earlier this year he partnered with Trinity AME Zion Church, led by the Rev. Dr. Paul Murphy, to open the Sharing Room, which has been a welcome relief valve.
In addition to clothing, Team Workz uses the small space to distribute basic first aid supplies and toiletries, blankets, camping gear and cooking gear, diapers and baby wipes, and even food at times. The facility is open Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12-2 p.m., and other days of the week by appointment. More volunteers are needed, says Brown.
The idea behind the Sharing Room was to fill in the gaps around what other organizations in the areas can provide, whether that is being open on specific days and times, or working with populations that cannot be served elsewhere. Transportation is a challenge for many, so Brown said being flexible is important. He estimates the Sharing Room serves 20 to 30 people a week, including individuals and also homeless families.
“I feel like we are pedaling a tricycle uphill with a boulder on it. We take two steps forward and three steps back,” he says. “This is a golf community and people can be very isolated, so they don’t see the homeless. Yes, we have some drug addicts but we also have a lot of families that can’t afford to pay rent. Or we have women with small children who are couch-surfing with friends. People can turn a blind eye to what is going on, but this is an issue and we are fighting everyday.”
Trinity AME Zion Church added the two-story fellowship hall off South Stephens Street a few years back.
“Our congregation came up with the name of Trinity Community Outreach Center,” says Murphy, “which gave it a wonderful mission and goal of thinking in terms of helping people.”
The facility has been used to house the homeless during hurricanes, to feed large groups including Thanksgiving meals for the needy and provide bagged lunches every Wednesday in partnership with the Unitarian Universalist church. In addition, the lower level also has provided space for the Boys and Girls Club afterschool program, the Heritage Creative Arts School, which serves young women in the West Southern Pines community, and the church has used it to host students from the University of Maryland who spend time volunteering on local building projects.
Murphy said the Sharing Room aligns perfectly with the community center’s mission. “I am grateful to God that we are able to participate in this work and be a part of that hub.”
The long range goal for Team Workz is to build a stand-alone facility in a rural setting. Brown envisions working fields and greenhouses plus enough space for different levels of housing, including an emergency shelter and temporary cottages for people transitioning to a point where they can live more independently before moving to an apartment.
”TeamWorkz is not just about handing out blessing bags. We are really about changing the quality of life for everybody out here. We are trying to help these people get back to being a productive part of society. It is about helping them find jobs, working with more individuals and building on that network with organizations.
“Housing is an issue. But look at it this way, if you have no transportation to get to a job, then you have no way to provide for yourself. So instead of housing, transportation becomes the number one issue for you,” he adds. “We have camps of people who want to work. But if every day you are dependent on someone else giving you a ride and they don’t show up, then you get fired. We also have a problem if they leave the camp, it may be destroyed or vandalized. It makes no sense. It is a vicious cycle of people wanting to hurt people who are already hurting.”
Peggie Caple volunteers at the Sharing Room and has been involved for several years in the feeding program and other outreach efforts coordinated by Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Southern Pines.
“Until I met Cliff, I never really knew about how many homeless people are in our community. This is an affluent area. It is hard to fathom that someone has to live in the woods. But then again, apartments are very expensive around here,” says Caple.
Fellow volunteer Olivia Lynn agrees, “Homelessness is a problem that people want to ignore.”
Heather Ladd, 36, has been staying on a friend’s couch and first experienced homelessness while living in Asheville. She also volunteers with Team Workz by providing transportation to those in need.
“I found out about Team Workz and wanted to help out. Wherever they need me to be, if I’m available and able, I will do what it takes. Being homeless takes a toll on you, both from the physical wear and tear on your body from having to walk everywhere and just trying to make it through the day,” Ladd says. “You have to just keep praying and eventually it comes around. Having faith, that is a big thing.”
The following organizations can assist people experiencing homelessness or have other urgent needs in Moore County.
Sandhills/Moore Coalition for Human Care
(910) 944-7149
Family Promise of Moore County
(910) 944-7149
Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina
(919) 875-0707
Friend to Friend
friendtofriend.me
(910) 947-3333
My Father’s House
(910) 464-1348
Facebook/The Father’s House Closet of Robbins
National Call Center for Homeless Veterans
1-877-4AID-VET (1-877-424-3838)
Tambra Place
T.E.A.M. Workz
(910) 315-0262
United Way of Moore County
Call #211 to reach a free, confidential helpline that connects people to local resources
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.