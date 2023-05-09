Substance abuse and recovery look different for everybody, and Maddie Smith found community and support in CrossFit.
Nearing her fifth year of sobriety, the Whispering Pines resident is taking her passion for fitness and competing for the Ms. Health & Fitness title. She hopes to share her story and dispel society’s rhetoric about alcoholism.
“Society paints the picture of the homeless person on the corner or the person under the bridge, and I was like, ‘Well, I don’t look or act like that person,’” Smith said. “My husband’s still here; I have two beautiful children that are well taken care of; I live in a nice home; I could never be an alcoholic.”
The competition is through Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine. The winner will be featured on the magazine cover and win $20,000.
“I want people to see that alcoholism doesn’t look a certain way,” Smith said.
Smith was a year sober when she found CrossFit, a workout regimen that emphasizes high intensity interval training, varying fitness routines and nutrition. She was having difficulty relating to people, feeling like she “stuck out like a sore thumb.” But when she went to Crossfit Baile on a whim, she was embraced by the people there.
“Alcoholism is not cookie-cutter,” Smith said, and neither is finding solutions.
As her confidence grew and her muscles began showing, she and her husband nonchalantly discussed fitness modeling. It wasn’t a serious conversation until this competition appeared on her phone.
“I never really once woke up and been like, ‘Well, this is what I want to do.’ It’s just kind of like an evolution of things in my comfort zone that lead up to the thing that is outside of my comfort zone,” Smith said.
Smith is a military spouse and mother of two young children. She has a degree in civil engineering and started her own company, M. Smith and Sons, where she creates computer-generated residential floor plans for real estate purposes.
She wants to slow the “mommy-wine culture” of drinking when stressed and share the benefits of fitness in all aspects of health. Smith learned through therapy not to drown out feelings but develop tools to “sit in the uncomfortable” and “move through” her emotions.
She said the greatest blessing is the number of quality moments she has with her children, choosing to embrace the times of craziness.
She told one story of her child bringing home a caterpillar from school. The caterpillar turned into a butterfly weeks later and got lost in the house. When they found the butterfly, she saw her children’s faces in awe after realizing that it was once the caterpillar.
“If I was drunk, I never would have remembered that look,” she said.
‘You Need Help’
Smith started drinking at 21 and immediately noticed something was different between her and her friends. She didn’t have a stopping point like they did.
She described herself as a “jovial drunk” before her first pregnancy. She stopped drinking while pregnant, but after giving birth, her drunk-self changed.
“I was not nice. I was really mean. The way I found fun and tried to be accepted was by trying to put other people down, and the sober Maddie, I would die if I ever knew I was doing that to other people,” Smith said. “It still bothers me to this day.”
She got pregnant just over a year later and returned to sobriety without a second thought. But when she began drinking again after birth, she said it was “just a whole other level.” She realized she would not be able to keep it together for much longer and decided to quit.
“Every time I told everyone I was going to quit, I really meant it. I wasn’t lying. I was telling the truth. But If you are an alcoholic, you need help. You need people who know better than you; you need medical attention. It’s not something you should be doing on your own,” she said.
“Alcoholism is something that if you don’t do it right, and you are a heavy drinker, you can actually die because of alcohol withdrawal. And thank you that, I mean, I wasn’t at that point, but I was on the cusp. And I was at the point where I needed to decide to make positive changes for my life, or I was going to lose everything I loved the most.”
Road to Recovery
Her journey took a few turns before she got to where she is today. She first went to FirstHealth of the Carolinas for an intensive outpatient program, managing to remain sober for 60 days before relapsing. She later participated in a 30-day program in Georgia. It was here she really noticed how her looks impacted her treatment.
“(The facility workers) really had to triage who needed help the most, and me walking in, as I am, I don’t think they realized how much help I really needed because I feel like as a mom and a military spouse, you’re really good at holding it together on the outside.”
But she learned from the experience, and it gave her the confidence to go to Alcoholics Anonymous, a support group for those struggling with alcoholism. She attended 120 meetings in 120 days.
Those meetings gave her a foundation, but she said the “cornerstone” of her sobriety is CrossFit. She found a community of support and understanding that challenged her and celebrated her successes.
Competing to Inspire
Smith said the fitness competition is divided into 550 groups with 50 participants each, totaling about 27,500 competitors. There are nine rounds of voting. Each round will narrow down the competitors until the finalists compete against each other. The first round of voting ends on May 11.
People can visit https://mshealthandfitness.com/2023/madeline-j to view Smith’s page and vote. She is currently second in her group. Smith can also be found on Instagram @swolesober.
Subsequent rounds for voting will occur in quick succession. Each round is about a week long. The final round will begin on June 30 and end on July 6.
There is a free daily vote or a warrior vote, which costs $1 per vote. The magazine will donate a portion of the warrior vote proceeds to the Homes for Wounded Warriors non-profit, which develops and remodels homes for wounded veterans. Part of the selling point for Smith to join the competition was that her husband knows someone who will directly benefit from the donation.
Smith does not know what she will do with the $20,000 award if she wins. She said she’s not competing for the money but to share her story and inspire others struggling.
“One person’s rock bottom is different from someone else’s rock bottom,” Smith said.
Anyone struggling with substance abuse or who knows someone who is can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or find resources online at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.
