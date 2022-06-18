With a wake-up call before 5 a.m. every morning, you won’t find Jordan Keshler moaning while tying his boots or grumbling on his commute to work at Barker Brook Golf Club in central New York.
“I talk to my wife and she’s like, ‘I’ve got to go to work today.’ That’s never been like that for me. I love getting up in the morning and going to work at 5 o’clock. There’s no one around, and It’s peaceful.
“My guys that work for me are all great. Most people playing golf are there because they want to get away from work, so everybody’s usually in a good mood.”
A passion for golf has Keshler working as course superintendent at the same course his parents onced owned. That passion flows in his veins, and he has a new outlook on life — even that sunny pre-dawn disposition — thanks to heart transplant that has the 41-year-old feeling lively on the links again.
Some might consider it a busman’s holiday of sorts for a course superintendent to take a golf vacation, but Keshler had that very thing — a trip to Pinehurst — on his bucket list. This past week, he checked that off after a getaway that included rounds on Pinehurst No. 2 and No. 7, and a casual loop around Pinehurst’s short course, The Cradle, as well.
The trip for him and three of his closest friends came after he was selected by the Round of a Lifetime Foundation for the golf experience.
“He checked all the boxes. He had a really heartfelt application,” said Dan Igo, the foundation’s secretary and director of content. “Golf is definitely in his blood. We wanted to make this more of a golf experience than some of the previous recipients.
“Pinehurst was, like, No. 1 on our list. We sent a recipient there four or five years ago and they had a great time. Pinehurst has been really great to work with. They’ve really gone above and beyond for planning this trip. Once we threw out Pinehurst to Jordan, he jumped on it immediately.”
The foundation was created by Igo and a group of friends after their fraternity brother, Andrew Maciey, died unexpectedly in 2010 from a congenital heart disease.
First came a golf tournament to raise funds for a scholarship at the University of Maryland, where the friends went to college. Then the board of the foundation wanted to broaden the scope.
“In the background, we had this idea of turning this charity into something more around people who suffer with congenital heart defects,” Igo said. “We’ve had players play anywhere from Scotland, to TPC Sawgrass, to Pebble Beach. We’ve had recipients come from as far away as Ireland. We flew him over to play TPC Sawgrass. The last two or three years, it’s become a more worldwide foundation.”
Since 2016, Round of a Lifetime has helped 11 golfers suffering from a congenital heart disease experience trips to some of the top courses in the world.
The foundation strives to send two to three golfers a year to prestigious courses around the country. Keshler became No. 12.
Born and raised on a golf course where his father also served as a superintendent, there was a two-year period where Keshler started to accept that reality might never let him swing another club, let alone play Donald Ross’ masterpiece in Pinehurst.
Keshler’s first health episode happened, ironically, while visiting his father going through a heart procedure at Tampa General Hospital nearly 10 years ago. Keshler, 32 at the time, collapsed in a waiting room there. He went through open heart surgery for a blood clot.
His heart’s health continued to decline over the next six years, even with a pacemaker implanted two years after the blood clot.
Another device was put in Keshler’s heart in 2018 to help his heart continue to flow blood throughout his body.
“I had to wear battery packs that ran the pump inside me. The battery pack would last 10 hours and then I’d have to change battery packs. I was always connected to something electrical somehow. At night, I would have to plug into a wall and sleep,” he said. “I still came to work. I couldn’t dig a ditch or anything, but I was still here supervising the guys and mowing.”
In 2019, he was added to the transplant list for a new heart, but he was told to expect a wait of at least two to four years.
Keshler researched other options. Massachusetts General Hospital was doing a clinical trial that looked promising. He got selected.
Four days after being selected for the trial, Keshler was back in Boston for the surgery. He then spent 11 days recovering before coming home to his wife, Sonia, and infant daughter, Charlee, in February 2020.
Shutdowns due to the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic hit a month later, forcing Keshler to do a lot of his rehabilitation on his own with therapy clinics closed.
“I had to walk and use bands and my own weights because nobody could come to help me. I couldn’t go anywhere,” Keshler said. “Luckily, I was still young enough that I could still recover pretty quickly.”
What proved really beneficial in his recovery were the early mornings on the golf course doing minor jobs and supervising his crew. Two months out of transplant surgery, he was back to work.
“Work has been a great place for me to go to, even when I was sick. I still came and wanted to be here,” Keshler said. “I always knew I had to get better because I wanted to get back to work. The big motivational factor for me was to get back. I couldn’t play for two years because of my sickness, and that was another thing, even though I couldn’t play, I was still around it.”
Two months after that, he took his first golf swing in nearly two years, and he hasn’t slowed since.
“It was very scary and I was a little sore,” Keshler said. “It felt great to be out there playing again. Once I started my decline with my heart, I didn’t know if I’d ever play again. I’d be out here at work and I’d do some putting, but I’d get dizzy trying to mark a ball and trying to get back up. Now I’m back to playing in a Tuesday night league. This week I shot a 1-under. My handicap is right around a 2, so I’m back to playing good golf again.”
The same inquisitive mind that led him to researching another option for a new heart has led Keshler into spending the last few months planning out the dream three-day trip to Pinehurst, and the history of the area for his trip to the popular golf destination.
But it wasn’t the golf or the time in the Sandhills that excited Keshler most.
“The best part is getting to take three buddies of mine to go with me and experience it with me. That’s probably the best part — having them with me.”
Despite traveling through North Carolina on trips back-and-forth from home to Coastal Carolina in his college years, this trip was Keshler’s first time in Pinehurst.
“This will be another check off the bucket list of courses to play,” he said.
A Friday afternoon tee time on No. 2 trekking the fairways had Keshler already imagining the history. But ever the course superintendent, he was also studying management practices from the course that he could take back with him to New York.
“Being able to walk down the fairway and think about the past champions and the older players that have already played there and have been there — To be on the same grounds is pretty great,” Keshler said. “Coming from the superintendent's perspective is basically how I always play. I’m always looking to see how they manicure it. Things like that I always like to take back when I go home from playing resorts or other courses like that.”
Keshler’s love for golf is just as strong as ever, but he said another topic he now carries extra passion for is organ donation.
“I’m not even able to do this,” he said, “if that wasn’t possible.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
