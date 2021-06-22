Scenes from Independence Day events in Pinehurst, Aberdeen and Carthage in 2019.

 File photographs by The Pilot

Following a year without Fourth of July celebrations, towns across Moore County will ring in the nation’s 245th birthday with pyrotechnics, parades and other patriotic displays.

The festivities kick off July 2 at National Athletic Village in Southern Pines. The celebration, which runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., will include outdoor games, a beer garden and live music from the Low Down Dirty Heathens.

Attendees can also learn about the nation’s founding as part of an attraction called the American Adventure Tour. Emily Stack, media manager for the village, said the celebration will conclude with a fireworks show.

“It’s going to be a pretty big one,” Stack said. “We have a professional pyrotechnics guy coming out with some really nice fireworks.”

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children aged 17 and younger. Family tickets are available for $35.

Pinehurst will hold its downtown Fourthfest on July 3. The day-long celebration begins with a Patriotic Pet parade at 9:45 a.m., followed by a more traditional parade featuring fire trucks and classic cars.

Participants in the 2018 Patriotic Pet Parade in Pinehurst.

Festival-goers can travel to Harness Track later that afternoon for a 6 p.m. performance by Night Years, a covers band from Raleigh. Gates open at 4 p.m. The village’s fireworks display will begin at 9:15 p.m over Pinehurst Course No. 1.

“This was a tough thing to cancel last year, so we’re really excited to bring it back,” Megan McDonald, special events coordinator for the village, said of the free event. “We’re prepared with our volunteers and staff for a large crowd.”

Another Independence Day parade will be held on July 3 in downtown Carthage. That merry procession begins at 11 a.m. and is organized by the Carthage Rotary Club.

Vintage tractors on parade in downtown Carthage in 2019.

A caravan of patriotically decorated golf carts will roll through Whispering Pines on July 4. The parade starts at 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Country Club of Whispering Pines.

A decorated golf cart travels through Whispering Pines in 2017.

Aberdeen will hold its Fourth of July celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. at Aberdeen Lake Park. The free event is expected to include live entertainment, food vendors and “one of the largest and most exciting fireworks displays in the area,” according to the town’s website.

Pets and alcoholic beverages are not allowed, but people are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.

Fireworks over Aberdeen Lake Park in 2019.

