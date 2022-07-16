About 80 percent of the entries in any English dictionary are derived, mainly from Latin. Knowing a little Latin offers up a key to solving the puzzle of a word’s definition.
But more than that, it gives great insight into the inner workings of words, how they tick and what they really are all about. Take the word “adapt.” “Ad” means “to” or “toward,” and “aptare” means “to prepare,” “to connect,” “to adjust.”
On Monday morning at 7:15 on Pinehurst Course No. 6, the opening ceremonies of yet another of the USGA’s most prestigious championships begins. It is the Inaugural Adaptive Open, a national championship showcasing the world’s best golfers with disabilities.
This event can be defined as the first of its kind; it is a path toward preparation, connection, and adjustment.
The 96 golfers in the field have indeed adapted well.
Adapt: To Prepare
Preparation for the Open involves a variety of logistics for the variety of athletes.
They are from 29 states, 11 countries. For some, preparation has taken decades. For others, they are barely old enough to remember a decade. The age brackets span 66 years:
* 15-20 years old: five competitors;
* 21-30: 21 competitors;
* 31-40: 24 competitors;
* 41-60: 40 competitors; and
* 60-81: 6 competitors
For Jeremy Poincenot, 19, his connection to golf began before he was born — his parents met while working at TaylorMade Golf in the 80's.
Poincenot has a rare genetic condition called Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a disease that affects less than 100 people in the U.S. each year. He is legally blind.
Before he lost his sight, Poincenot wanted to go everywhere his dad, Lionel went. His dad seized the opportunity to start his young son in the game.
First stop in preparation? “The range, then we learned about the etiquette, and the short game and went from there.”
Poincenot estimates that he and his dad “played practically every Sunday from when I was 12 until when I graduated high school at 17.”
But then, when the disease took his sight, the preparation stopped.
“It was devastating. I was depressed, I thought, ‘Why me?’ every single day for months. I didn't know you could go legally blind in a matter of months as a 19 year old and there wasn't some type of treatment to fix it.”
Poincenot can no longer read, without extreme magnification or assistive technology; drive or distinguish faces. He does have peripheral vision, “so I'm aware of my surroundings.”
He thought the game of golf was over for him. “But my mom found the USBGA , United States Blind Golf Association.” It was there that Jeremy learned he could play with some assistance and that he could have a guide — “The easy choice, my Dad.”
The preparation is back to the way it was when he was young. Once again, father and son are with each other.
“My dad is my guide in every competitive round of golf we play in. I absolutely love getting to share these experiences with my dad by my side. Even though I'm legally blind, I consider myself lucky because I get to travel the world playing in golf tournaments, at incredible courses, with my dad. How cool is that?”
Natasha Stasiuk has an “intellectual disability related to auditory processing.” Her working memory and processing speeds are very low. Stasiuk struggled in school until she discovered golf.
For her, preparation began when “a golf coach came to my school to teach golf in gym class and told my parents that I had talent.” Then her dad encouraged her to take lessons.
“So that I would have fun and make some friends.”
She didn't think that her golf game prep would include some much needed self-love, but it did.
“I've had a lot of great coaches who have inspired me to keep going when I felt like I didn't fit in. I was a part of Carrie Vaughan’s large junior girls golf program for a few years. She helped me to feel included.”
Vaughan’s training and kindness paid off.
Adapt: To Connect
The players you’ll see at Pinehurst No. 6 this week have used adaptive golf to bridge the gap between their condition, their peers and the world. For many, the connection to golf has been paramount in their lives.
Judi Brush, 80, of Alexandria, Va., is the championship’s oldest player and one of the most decorated.
Brush was born with a left club foot. The condition brought about multiple injuries, then an ankle replacement with complications involving four surgeries, and finally an amputation below the knee.
Brush believes that the connection to adaptive golf was one of the reasons she is still around.
“My love for the game of golf was an integral part of my recovery. I've lived to see many improvements in opportunities for females and now those opportunities are being offered to those with a disability.”
Even though she believes that all of her fellow players share a connection in “this golf game,” that connection doesn’t mean that everyone will have the same story.
“Each person has an individual journey.”
Hers was to continue connecting with people like her. She thinks it is critical to “Reach out, ask for assistance and accept it when it is offered.”
Part of that connection is to “advocate for yourself.”
“I lost my leg in 2006 the same year I turned 65. Two holes in one later, I'm still trying and still enjoying the game.”
For Erik Bowen, a double lower-limb amputee, the connection with other amputees was profound.
“We thought my life was over then we met others like me and realized life moves on in a big way.” He lost his feet “eight years ago through strep and sepsis.”
After his amputations, his first goal was to walk the dogs a quarter mile without pain. Then, he needed to reconnect with golf.
“I wanted to hit a bucket of balls without pain.
“Golf became a major point in my life for recovering and building myself up in life. Before, I was a low level employee in accounting. Then I decided I needed to move up with both my career and golf game. Both improved immensely.”
Bowen is now a vice president and serves on the board of directors for his local golf course in California.
The game “brings so many people together. Today I played with someone that had cerebral palsy where both of us built each other up. We were making each other laugh and keeping each other in the game. It is so amazing. The spirit of everyone is something truly unique.”
Poincenot emphasizes that the connection should not be about “pity or sympathy.”
“We want to be treated like anyone else. I want people to joke around with me as they would any of their friends.”
He also thinks the connection should be sincere, “I want people to feel comfortable with me and enjoy golfing with someone with a visual impairment.”
The connection he has shared with his fellow blind golfers is inspirational.
“I'm inspired by golfers with disabilities. Some of my biggest inspirations are totally blind golfers.
“What I love most about attending blind golf tournaments and what I tell others is to listen to the conversations after the rounds, no one is complaining about their sight loss. Everyone is jovial, having a blast and pursuing their passion. Sure, we've all had something challenging happen to us, but we got out there and pursued this game of golf that we all love and that's what's so great about this game.”
Adapt: To Adjust
For many of these players, adjustment to their impairment was not easy. The devastating injuries or diagnoses slammed their original dreams into reverse. And many did not go gently into the night.
Brush grew up in rural Georgia and thought golf could only be played by the rich. But wanting an active life with her husband and son, she knew she couldn’t sit around and feel sorry for herself.
“Life as an amputee requires constant adjustment but it can be a full life.”
Poincenot said, “It's been 13 years since I lost my sight and looking back on it, I would say that I've had more positive things come from it, then negative. I wouldn't change it, and if you were to offer me my sight back tomorrow, I wouldn't immediately accept it.
“I've adjusted, adapted, and ultimately accepted my blindness and it's my new normal.”
Adopted from China at 13 months old, Stasiuk has slowly but surely adjusted and found what works for her.
“I can't follow if someone talks too fast or uses words that I don't understand. I am a visual learner and that has helped me learn how to golf. I also have autism, which is a developmental disability and has been another obstacle in my journey.
“I want people to know that we are all made different and that's OK. We also all have abilities and want to be accepted and included like everyone else.
“Some adaptive golfers have more to overcome than others, but having events to play in and showing others what is possible is a great feeling. Adaptive golfers are very inclusive and although it's a competition, we also cheer on one another.
“It's not always about winning first prize, it's also about small wins toward our goals that are important. It's also about inspiring other adaptive golfers to try, have fun and see what they can do.”
For Stasiuk, her dream was to play on the LPGA tour. Being a part of this inaugural championship, she says, is “a dream come true.”
I will do my best to represent the sport, my country and especially those with disabilities,” she said. “No one took me seriously, except my parents who told me that if I worked hard then anything was possible. If they hadn't encouraged my dreams, then I wouldn't be here today.
“I hope to inspire another young girl or boy who is like me and show them that they can also do it. I hope people leave this event seeing all the ability on the course rather than any disability.
“Golf isn't easy for anyone but it can be especially difficult for those who have a difference to overcome.”
It’s all about adapting.
