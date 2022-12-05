Keeping young children entertained, keeping elderly parents warm, staving off boredom, staying warm in innovative ways — Moore County residents have had a lot going on during the power outage.
Monday afternoon, The Pilot posted a request on Facebook asking residents to share how they were coping and what they’ve been doing since twin attacks on two Duke Energy power substations blacked out much of the central and southern parts of the county. The responses were all over the map, literally and figuratively.
Liane Hatch, a resident of Whispering Pines, said she’s been running a lot of errands with her toddler since Sunday afternoon.
“It’s a double-edged sword because, during errands, I’m in my car, and it's nice and heated, and my toddler is warm and safe,” Hatch said. “And I can give him snacks back there, and he can sleep back there, but it's also just tiresome. Car naps are nice, but they don’t replace a real nap. Snacks in the car are nice, but they don't replace a real meal you can prepare at home.”
Hatch has tried to stay busy and keep her toddler entertained because “nobody wants to sit in a cold, powerless home.” They have taken many bundled-up walks, drives and trips to the park.
Some residents have left their homes for a warmer place, like a hotel or family outside the impacted areas. Hotels across neighboring counties reported full houses, with many being Moore County residents seeking warmth and electricity. Neighbors and co-workers have also opened their doors. Hatch was headed to a co-worker's house to take a hot shower and do some laundry when interviewed.
One concern for residents is the loss of refrigerator and freezer power. Gail Short, a retired resident in Moore County, wrote in a Facebook post that all her cold food needs to be tossed. Many people responded similarly.
Kelly Rentschler shared a hack online — she keeps old soda bottles filled with water in the freezer in case of power outages. She moves them to the refrigerator to help keep the food cold. Another person said they picked up dry ice to keep their food cold.
One difference people have drawn between this outage and ones caused by weather events is the “element of surprise.”
“You see the weather forecast and know what's coming, and everyone’s rushing to the store for their milk and their bread,” Hatch said. “But this was all unexpected, so nobody had plans or procedures in place.”
Aberdeen resident Brittney Lewis wrote that her friends and family are “exhausted. Angry. Ready for things to get back to normal.”
West End resident Robyn Yount shared that this power outage impacts their ability to have Christmas. They lost half of their food because of the outage, putting what they could save in coolers.
“We have lost three days of work,” Yount wrote. “We will likely not have a Christmas this year. These criminals have really hurt us at the worst time of year. I know my family won't be the only one going without this year. It's really hard not to be angry right now.”
Residents without power or a way to heat their homes were cold Sunday night as temperatures dropped below 40 degrees. People on Facebook shared stories of covering windows and doors with blankets and snuggling with animals to stay warm.
Deborah W. Williams, a volunteer living historian in Carthage, shared one positive of this outage not being caused by a storm — being able to leave the house.
Community centers like the Southern Pines Library and Red’s Corner food truck lot in Southern Pines have been bustling with people trying to stay warm and get food.
Further, residents have used this time to read, play games, build puzzles or decorate for the holidays. Amanda Bennum Grabos wrote in a post on Facebook that they are hanging Christmas lights “so it will be glorious” when the power returns.
