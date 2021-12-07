Outgoing health director Robert Wittmann was recognized Monday by both the Moore County Board of Commissioners and the local board of health.
Wittmann, who plans to retire at the end of the month, has overseen the Moore County Health Department since 1985. He is the longest-serving director in the department’s 93-year history.
On Monday morning, county commissioners adopted a resolution honoring Wittmann for the “positive impact he has had on the health of Moore County citizens.”
Among other accomplishments, the resolution credited Wittmann with preventing two “community-wide measles outbreaks” in the 1990s. The outbreaks were contained through the “successful quarantine of a state institution” and a “mass vaccination campaign” that targeted the county’s Hispanic population, the resolution said.
Wittmann also launched a “successful mass vaccination response to a Hepatitis A outbreak that resulted in no secondary cases,” according to the resolution, and founded the South Central HIV Care Consortium to “assure health care for AIDS patients in a multiple county area.”
Reading from the two-page resolution, Commissioner Frank Quis said that Wittmann’s “expertise and leadership have been vital” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been an “unprecedented and challenging time” for the health department.
Later on Monday, Wittmann was presented with a plaque by the Moore County Board of Health. The award thanked him for his “support and betterment of public health, safety and welfare on behalf of Moore County government and its citizens.”
Wittmann grew up in Guilford County and received his master’s degree in public health administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Following a two-year stint in the U.S. Army, he was hired to oversee health services for a seven-county region of Virginia.
He returned to North Carolina in 1982 to manage the Lincoln County Health Department. Three years later, he was named director of the Moore County Health Department.
When he announced his retirement to the board of health in October, Wittmann acknowledged that he had been “eligible for retirement for 14 years,” but decided to stick around because he “wished to complete certain goals.”
“I have had the honor to serve and serve with some of the most committed, intelligent and qualified professionals that anyone could be blessed to be associated [with],” he said at the time. “I offer my services to the board to ensure a seamless transition.”
The county will be accepting applications for Wittmann’s replacement through Dec. 31. The starting salary ranges from $91,694 to $137,542, according to a job listing on the county’s website.
Minimum requirements for the position include a bachelor’s degree in public health administration or public administration and at least three years of experience in “health programs and health services,” the listing said.
