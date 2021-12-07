Outgoing health director Robert Wittmann, left, receives a plaque on from Leo Santowasso, chairman of the local board of health, on Dec. 6, 2021.

Outgoing health director Robert Wittmann, left, receives a plaque on from Leo Santowasso, chairman of the local board of health, on Dec. 6, 2021.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

Outgoing health director Robert Wittmann was recognized Monday by both the Moore County Board of Commissioners and the local board of health.

Wittmann, who plans to retire at the end of the month, has overseen the Moore County Health Department since 1985. He is the longest-serving director in the department’s 93-year history.

On Monday morning, county commissioners adopted a resolution honoring Wittmann for the “positive impact he has had on the health of Moore County citizens.”

Among other accomplishments, the resolution credited Wittmann with preventing two “community-wide measles outbreaks” in the 1990s. The outbreaks were contained through the “successful quarantine of a state institution” and a “mass vaccination campaign” that targeted the county’s Hispanic population, the resolution said.

Wittmann also launched a “successful mass vaccination response to a Hepatitis A outbreak that resulted in no secondary cases,” according to the resolution, and founded the South Central HIV Care Consortium to “assure health care for AIDS patients in a multiple county area.”

Reading from the two-page resolution, Commissioner Frank Quis said that Wittmann’s “expertise and leadership have been vital” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been an “unprecedented and challenging time” for the health department.

Robert Wittmann, left, and Leo Santowasso

Robert Wittmann, left, and Leo Santowasso.

Later on Monday, Wittmann was presented with a plaque by the Moore County Board of Health. The award thanked him for his “support and betterment of public health, safety and welfare on behalf of Moore County government and its citizens.”

Wittmann grew up in Guilford County and received his master’s degree in public health administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Following a two-year stint in the U.S. Army, he was hired to oversee health services for a seven-county region of Virginia.

He returned to North Carolina in 1982 to manage the Lincoln County Health Department. Three years later, he was named director of the Moore County Health Department.

Robert Wittmann has been director of the Moore County Health Department since 1985.

Robert Wittmann has been director of the Moore County Health Department since 1985.

When he announced his retirement to the board of health in October, Wittmann acknowledged that he had been “eligible for retirement for 14 years,” but decided to stick around because he “wished to complete certain goals.”

“I have had the honor to serve and serve with some of the most committed, intelligent and qualified professionals that anyone could be blessed to be associated [with],” he said at the time. “I offer my services to the board to ensure a seamless transition.”

The county will be accepting applications for Wittmann’s replacement through Dec. 31. The starting salary ranges from $91,694 to $137,542, according to a job listing on the county’s website.

Minimum requirements for the position include a bachelor’s degree in public health administration or public administration and at least three years of experience in “health programs and health services,” the listing said.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days