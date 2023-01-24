It’s late into the afternoon on a Thursday, and Jordan Booth, an agronomist for the U.S. Golf Association, is leading a lecture on proper maintenance practices for ultradwarf bermuda and bentgrass putting surfaces.
Despite the daily early wake-up call for jobs in golf course maintenance, the class of 21 students in a classroom inside Blue Hall at Sandhills Community College are as engaged in the discussion as if it were 6 a.m. and they just had their first cup of coffee before jumping on a riding mower.
Students in this inaugural class for the USGA’s Greenskeeper Apprenticeship Program see it as an opportunity to change their lives. The governing body for golf sees the program, the first of its kind, as a way to adapt careers in golf course maintenance for the future.
“This is definitely going to be a saving grace for a lot of people, and as this program continues, I think that it’s going to grow in popularity. A lot of people are going to be more interested in this for this reason,” said student Wesley Galloway, who has worked for the last 12 years at The Country Club of North Carolina. “Everything I’ve learned so far has been on the site. Jordan approached me about this class because it takes place after work, and not during work so I don’t have to lose hours and make my money and pay my bills. I get to learn more as well, and ultimately all I want to do is learn everything I can about turfgrass.”
Golf courses are not exempt from labor woes hitting nearly every industry, in terms of hiring and retaining employees. This program is the USGA’s attempt at trying to remedy the problem.
“The way golf is set up, there’s not really a great opportunity for the individual who says, ‘I don’t aspire to be an assistant superintendent or a superintendent. I love the aspect of caring for the course, and that’s what I want to make my living doing,’” said Chris Hartwiger, a director of course consulting for the USGA, who is also teaching classes with the program.
“We want to make sure that those individuals have a place. Part of that is to affirm their skills through a credentialing process. We believe those people are in high demand all around the country.”
While in this free program, students take the year-long class and receive an initial pay raise up to $15 an hour, with an increase of up to $17 an hour after they complete the program. The classroom time works around their work schedules, and also follows an already established apprenticeship model setup through ApprenticeshipNC.
“We always felt that there was something missing, and it’s done in other parts of the world through the apprentice concept that combines on-the-job training with some classroom time,” Hartwiger said.
Matt Pringle, a senior director in the USGA Research, Science and Innovation division, said that this program is serving as a test model.
“If it turns out that the hypothesis is proven out, it has such enormous potential to scale,” Pringle said. “Primary focus is folks that like to work on the golf course and elevating their skill level and their capabilities to be more productive.”
The Program
The announcement of Golf House Pinehurst in September 2020 and the planned move of the Research, Science and Innovation divisions into the USGA’s second headquarters led to the founding of the GAP program.
With lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic adding to workforce shortages on golf courses across the country, the need for more and better-trained employees was at a premium.
“If we can increase the skills of the folks on the front line working on the golf course, it will make them more productive, and we can pay them a living wage where they can make a career of working on the golf course,” Pringle said.
“If you can do that, you probably don’t need such a large workforce because they can be productive, and you’re not replacing them as much because they are more engaged.”
The program will teach the practices enacted by the USGA, and also aligns with the vision for the USGA Greens Section.
“The true mission of the USGA Greens Section, which was started over 100 years ago, is better turf at lower costs. I would rephrase that now to better turf with reduced resources,” Booth said. “All the resources we use, may or may not have a dollar amount attached to them, but we’re trying to put the best golf courses possible, while optimizing our resources.”
The GAP curriculum fell into the laps of individuals like Booth, who has several years of experience in the classroom and managing a golf course, and Hartwiger, who holds an advanced degree in turf management and has spent the last 27 years working to help golf courses implement best practices.
Several students in the inaugural cohort have years of experience, and some who have worked on golf courses for more than a decade. The program will cover 224 hours in the classroom and 1,500 hours on the job, teaching working professionals the “why” behind the work they do on a daily basis — providing them a way to further their education not for a new job, but to better perform the one they are currently doing.
“I used to think of the golf equipment space as the epicenter of golf because it gets a lot of attention, but when you look at the size of the equipment part of the golf economy, compared to the golf maintenance part, that is by far the biggest part of the golf industry,” Pringle said.
The student cohort represents a large cross section of area courses like Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, Mid Pines, Southern Pines and Pine Needles, which have partnered with the program in more ways than bringing in students.
“The fact that so many clubs are committed to employing some of the cohort, in my mind, says they’re speaking with their wallets,” Pringle said.
The local commitment also comes down to Sandhills Community College, whose leaders were actively involved in talks around the creation of the program.
“They are committed to finding ways to help meet the needs of employers in the area. They were a ready and willing partner from day one,” Hartwiger said of Sandhills Community College.
The Students
When exploring his options after serving 24 years in the U.S. Army, Will Jerry decided that Pinehurst was where he was going to share a home with his wife. He started working on Pinehurst No. 2 as part of this program and sees it as an opportunity for his next career.
“I’m always down for a challenge or a new experience. After 24 years in the military, when you do something for so long it’s one of those things where you say, ‘Why not?’” Jerry said. “The reason why I said I would even try it is because you’re learning about golf, it’s a sport so it’s low stress. Where I came from prior to this is completely different.
“Pinehurst and Moore County is home. This program is here and this is a program that will help me here.”
Brian Myers, a father of five boys, started an education in turfgrass management in 2005 before the birth of his children. He heard about the program when he looked into going back to school last year, and shortly after that he started working at the Country Club of Whispering Pines.
“To be able to work while I take the classes with a guaranteed pay raise is a perfect fit for someone like me,” Myers said. “It’s just been in my family and it’s something satisfying about being on a course and striping a green or fairway or edging a bunker.”
An added element of camaraderie comes in the classroom as well.
“They’re in the trenches just like I am at different courses,” Myers said. “We have good conversations about work and what we’ve got going on, and we bounce ideas off each other.”
Andrew Gurney brings an expansive background of working on golf courses in Maine and in upstate South Carolina to the program.
He moved from Greenville, South Carolina for the program, and is working at Pinehurst No. 2, learning about another type of grass and soil than he worked on in his previous jobs along the east coast.
“I’ve worked on golf courses for six or seven years, and my boss at my most recent course told me this would be a good opportunity to learn and grow and become successful in this business,” Gurney said. “Everything is different, and I’m just trying to learn and absorb as much stuff as I can.”
Gurney’s move to the Sandhills is one example of Booth’s vision of how this program can make Moore County another leader in golf, and not just for the world class courses.
“We really see this area as one of the homes of American golf, and we see this as one of the hubs of recruitment and training for golf course maintenance professionals,” Booth said.
The cohort that started with this semester will complete the program in December, with a second cohort currently accepting enrollees for a June start.
